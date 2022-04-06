Alexa
Sheriff: 2 wounded, suspect dead, in shooting at SC plant

By Associated Press
2022/04/06 23:34
ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — A former employee shot and wounded two workers at an industrial plant in South Carolina before taking his own life, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Fraenkische plant in Anderson County. Two people were wounded, one critically, and taken to a hospital, county Coroner Greg Shore told local media.

Sheriff Chad McBride said about 30 employees were in the plant the time of the shooting. The workers fled to a nearby business, McBride said. He indicated during a press briefing that the two victims were employed at the plant.

Bruce D. Vandermosten Jr., 51, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was a former employee at the plant, Shore said.

Investigators haven't said what led to the shooting or if Vandermosten was targeting certain employees.

Fraenkische is a German company that makes pipes and has about two dozen locations around the world.

Updated : 2022-04-07 01:20 GMT+08:00

