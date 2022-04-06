Chaos reigns as quarantined people in Shanghai fight over food

Still image taken from video footage of Shanghai residents fighting over food at Nanhui quarantine center. (Weibo, Tiaoxiaoji photo) Still image taken from video footage of Shanghai residents fighting over food at Nanhui quarantine center. (Weibo, Tiaoxiaoji photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Videos have emerged in recent days showing chaos in Shanghai as quarantined people fight over food and other supplies while the citywide lockdown continues.

One video shows the situation at a makeshift hospital in Nanhui, where hundreds of people were detained, according to a WhatsonWeibo report. The videographer accused individuals in the quarantine center of hoarding all the supplies, leaving herself and her mother with nothing to live on.

“Please help us expose (the situation),” she yelled.

“It’s so scary ... Nobody is managing …” she said.

Netizens on Weibo commented under the video, saying Nanhui was a mess. One netizen claimed there was no hot water, no healthcare workers nor nurses, and people were left to fend for themselves.

Around 25 million people remain under lockdown in the eastern China megacity. The Shanghai outbreak is the most serious since the coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan at the start of 2020.

China has sent in thousands of military medical personnel to supervise the city as tens of thousands of healthcare workers enact the lockdown. Authorities claim to have tested Shanghai’s entire population as of Monday (April 2).

There is a growing backlash against the measures in place in the city. Many netizens are calling for self-isolation over removing individuals from their homes and forcing them into overcrowded quarantine centers.

“Is this Shanghai, or is this hell?” one netizen asked.

“This is a total mess. People will go crazy if this continues any longer,” wrote another.