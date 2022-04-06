Taiwan legislators launch friendship association with Poland

Legislators attend the launch of a friendship association with Poland Wednesday. Legislators attend the launch of a friendship association with Poland Wednesday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lawmakers formed a friendship association with colleagues from Poland Wednesday (April 6), while predicting that Legislative Yuan Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) would visit the Czech Republic and Poland this year.

While Poland is not an official diplomatic ally, ties between the two countries have grown closer as Taiwan donated US$10 million (NT$287.26 million) to Warsaw last month to help refugees from Ukraine. Poland also gifted COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan last year.

At the association launch in Taipei, Polish representative Cyryl Kozaczewski said his country would soon send an economic delegation to Taiwan to discuss potential cooperation projects. He added he would also invite legislators to visit the Central European country, CNA reported.

After Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil visited Taiwan in 2020, You planned to pay a return visit, but other countries would almost certainly be added to his itinerary, according to Legislative Yuan officials. Poland could also be included, but no decision had been made as yet, the report said.