Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan legislators launch friendship association with Poland

Legislative speaker mulls visit to Czech Republic and Poland

  252
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/06 17:49
Legislators attend the launch of a friendship association with Poland Wednesday. 

Legislators attend the launch of a friendship association with Poland Wednesday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lawmakers formed a friendship association with colleagues from Poland Wednesday (April 6), while predicting that Legislative Yuan Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) would visit the Czech Republic and Poland this year.

While Poland is not an official diplomatic ally, ties between the two countries have grown closer as Taiwan donated US$10 million (NT$287.26 million) to Warsaw last month to help refugees from Ukraine. Poland also gifted COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan last year.

At the association launch in Taipei, Polish representative Cyryl Kozaczewski said his country would soon send an economic delegation to Taiwan to discuss potential cooperation projects. He added he would also invite legislators to visit the Central European country, CNA reported.

After Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil visited Taiwan in 2020, You planned to pay a return visit, but other countries would almost certainly be added to his itinerary, according to Legislative Yuan officials. Poland could also be included, but no decision had been made as yet, the report said.
Poland
Poland-Taiwan relations
Cyryl Kozaczewski
Legislative Yuan
You Si-kun
Taiwan-Poland Inter-Parliamentary Amity Association

RELATED ARTICLES

National Endowment for Democracy president meets with Taiwan legislative speaker
National Endowment for Democracy president meets with Taiwan legislative speaker
2022/03/30 10:21
Taiwan Legislature approves lowering of voting age to 18
Taiwan Legislature approves lowering of voting age to 18
2022/03/25 14:33
Taiwan premier responds to being called 'lightbulb without electricity'
Taiwan premier responds to being called 'lightbulb without electricity'
2022/03/15 13:00
Ukraine war leads to renewed calls in Taiwan for refugee act
Ukraine war leads to renewed calls in Taiwan for refugee act
2022/03/11 17:45
Taiwan premier compares ‘no blackout guarantee’ to KMT's ‘vow to reclaim China’
Taiwan premier compares ‘no blackout guarantee’ to KMT's ‘vow to reclaim China’
2022/03/11 16:13

Updated : 2022-04-07 01:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
Taiwan reports 216 local COVID cases, the most so far this year
Taiwan reports 216 local COVID cases, the most so far this year
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
New Zealand cafe receives 1 star reviews for displaying Taiwan's flag on menu
New Zealand cafe receives 1 star reviews for displaying Taiwan's flag on menu
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, most in 10 months
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, most in 10 months
Taiwan mulling home quarantine for mild cases if daily COVID count exceeds 1,500
Taiwan mulling home quarantine for mild cases if daily COVID count exceeds 1,500
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
99 schools across Taiwan cancel classes due to COVID
99 schools across Taiwan cancel classes due to COVID
Real Taiwan living experiences they don't tell you about
Real Taiwan living experiences they don't tell you about