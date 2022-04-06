Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Pope, holding Ukrainian flag, condemns 'the massacre of Bucha'

  151
By REUTERS
2022/04/06 17:29
Pope Francis shows a flag that he said was sent to him from Bucha, Ukraine, during his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall, at the Vatican, We...

Pope Francis shows a flag that he said was sent to him from Bucha, Ukraine, during his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall, at the Vatican, We...

VATICAN CITY, April 6 (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Wednesday condemned "the massacre of Bucha" and held up a Ukrainian flag sent to him from the town where tied bodies shot at close range, a mass grave and other signs of executions were found.

"Recent news from the war in Ukraine, instead of bringing relief and hope, brought new atrocities, such as the massacre of Bucha," he said at the end of his weekly audience in the Vatican's auditorium.

"Cruelty that is increasingly horrendous, even against civilians, defenceless women and children. They are victims whose innocent blood cries out up to heaven and implores: 'Stop this war! Let the weapons fall silent! Stop sowing death and destruction'," he said.

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Western allegations Russian forces committed war crimes by executing civilians in Bucha were a "monstrous forgery" aimed at denigrating the Russian army.

"Yesterday, precisely from Bucha, they brought me this flag," he said, unfolding it and holding it up for the audience of several thousand, which broke into applause. The flag looked darkened and stained and had writing on it.

"It comes from the war, precisely from that martyred city, Bucha," he said, before asking a group of children war refugees who arrived on Tuesday from Ukraine to come up to him.

"These children had to flee in order to arrive in a safe land. This is the fruit of war. Let's not forget them and let's not forget the Ukrainian people," he said, before giving each child a gift of a chocolate Easter egg.

(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
Ukraine
Pope

RELATED ARTICLES

Phoenix TV quitting Taiwan after being listed as China-owned company
Phoenix TV quitting Taiwan after being listed as China-owned company
2022/04/06 12:05
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
2022/04/04 16:49
Donors to Taiwan MOFA’s support Ukraine fund get free NFT
Donors to Taiwan MOFA’s support Ukraine fund get free NFT
2022/04/03 15:47
Taiwan donates US$1 million each to 5 countries for Ukrainian refugee aid
Taiwan donates US$1 million each to 5 countries for Ukrainian refugee aid
2022/04/01 20:42
Singapore PM speaks out against use of military force in Taiwan Strait
Singapore PM speaks out against use of military force in Taiwan Strait
2022/04/01 17:43

Updated : 2022-04-07 01:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
Taiwan reports 216 local COVID cases, the most so far this year
Taiwan reports 216 local COVID cases, the most so far this year
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
New Zealand cafe receives 1 star reviews for displaying Taiwan's flag on menu
New Zealand cafe receives 1 star reviews for displaying Taiwan's flag on menu
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, most in 10 months
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, most in 10 months
Taiwan mulling home quarantine for mild cases if daily COVID count exceeds 1,500
Taiwan mulling home quarantine for mild cases if daily COVID count exceeds 1,500
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
99 schools across Taiwan cancel classes due to COVID
99 schools across Taiwan cancel classes due to COVID
Real Taiwan living experiences they don't tell you about
Real Taiwan living experiences they don't tell you about