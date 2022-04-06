Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market Statistics 2021 Technical Signs Points Higher Growth in The Coming Years

The Global Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Growth 2021-2030, Covid19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider The Global Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC), and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, The Global Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

The Global Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 4.49% to reach USD 594.3 Million by the year 2024.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC).

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

Market Analysis

It is less toxic in nature and has distinctive molecular structure, which makes it appropriate for diverse applications, namely fuel additives, pesticides, pharmaceuticals, solvents, and others. It is substantially used as a methylating driver in the production of analgesics, anti-infective, and antipyretic drugs. Earlier, DMC was produced by reacting phosgene with methanol. Due to the toxic nature of phosgene gas, DMC is now produced by oxidation of methanol carbonylation or transesterification. Dimethyl carbonate (DMC) is a non-toxic inorganic compound along with chemical formula OC(OCH3)2.

It survives in liquid structure and is colorless. DMC is combustible and can be categorized as a carbonate ester. It can simply mix with almost all organic solvents, including alcohols, ketones, and ethers, among others. DMC is mostly used in the production of polycarbonate. It is considered as a greener alternative for manufacturing polycarbonates as it does not generate phenols or acids. Moreover, growing concerns for eco-friendly production of thermoplastics has further boosted the DMC production.

In addition, growing environmental concerns and stringent regulations to protect environmental health along with substantial competitive benefits of DMC are propelling the global market growth The growing production of polycarbonate on account of growing demand in the automotive and electronics industries is expected to propel the global dimethyl carbonate (DMC) market growth, as DMC is mostly used in the production of polycarbonate. It is considered as a greener alternative for manufacturing polycarbonates as it does not generate phenols or acids. Likewise, growing demand for DMC from the paints and coating industry to generate water-based eco-friendly paints is likely to generate lucrative opportunities to the market players operating this market.

The global dimethyl carbonate (DMC) market has been segmented into grade, application, end use, and region. On the basis of grade, the industrial segment held the major market share of 48.09% in the year 2018 and is expected to reach USD 296.75 million during the review period owing its maximum DMC content (>99 weight %). It is mostly used in the production of polycarbonate which is extensively used in automotive and electronic industries. Furthermore, it is used in the production of adhesives and cleaning agents. By application, the polycarbonate segment dominated the global market with a market share of 45.03% in the year 2018 and was valued at USD 209.57 million.

This is attributed to its flexibility, low weight, high durability, and superior resistance to heat and abrasion which makes it a suitable thermoplastic for automotive, electronic, medical, and construction end-use industries. Polycarbonate is the best material used in diverse applications such as optical media, DVDs, and CDs. The plastic segment, which is segmented on the basis of end use, is accounted for the largest market share of 54.23% in the year 2018 and is expected to exhibit a substantial CAGR of 4.18%. this is mainly attributed to the growing consumption of polycarbonate plastics in electric vehicles in Asia-Pacific. Also, plastic-enabling technologies account for more than 60% of the automobile weight.

Market Segmentation

Global Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market has been segmented on the basis of Grade, application and region. By grade the global dimethyl carbonate market has been divided into Industrial Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, and Battery Grade. By application the Global Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market has been segmented into Polycarbonate, Fuel Additive, Solvent, Pharmaceuticals, Lithium Battery, Pesticides and Others. Based on region the Global Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market has been divided into different regions covering various countries, such as North America covering US and Canada, Europe covering Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, Russia, and Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific covering China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America covering Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America, Middle East & Africa covering UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Rest of the Middle East and Africa

Regional Analysis

Geographically, Global Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market has been split into different regions like North America covering US and Canada, Europe covering Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, Russia, and Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific covering China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America covering Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America, Middle East & Africa covering UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Rest of the Middle East and Africa. In the year 2018, the Global Dimethyl Carbonate market was dominated by Asia-Pacific market and accounted for the major share in the year 2018, i.e., 54.79%. It is anticipated to register the maximum CAGR of 5.39% by the end of the year 2024. This is attributed to the high utilization of DMC in electronics, automotive, and paints and coatings industries. Moreover, large consumer base and increasing disposable income is further boosting the regional market. In addition, improving customer preferences towards color and superior quality paints is the region is likely to boost the market. Also, the presence of major DMC producers in the region such as Ube Industries Ltd, Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., HaiKe Chemical Group Ltd., Arrow Chemical Group Corp., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Tongling Jintai Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd., Tangshan Chaoyang Chemical Co., Ltd., and Kowa India Pvt. Ltd. help in serving the products in the region. China is the leading country in the region, which is followed by India, Japan, and South Korea.

Major Players

The proposed spectators in the global dimethyl carbonate (DMC) market are Dimethyl carbonate manufacturers, Nationalized laboratory, Traders and distributors of dimethyl carbonate, Potential investors, Production process industries and Raw material suppliers. Tangshan Chaoyang Chemical Co., Ltd., (China),Tongling Jintai Chemical Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Industrial Co., Ltd. (China), and Kowa India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Alfa Aesar, Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China), Merck KGaA (Germany),), HaiKe Chemical Group Ltd. (China), Arrow Chemical Group Corp. (China), Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan),. Ube Industries Ltd. (Japan), are some of the prominent players operating in the global dimethyl carbonate (DMC) market

