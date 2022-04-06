Botanical Supplements Market Scope and overview, Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2022-2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on botanical supplements market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global botanical supplements market size is expected to reach USD 46.70 billion by 2027.

Botanical Supplements Market Report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography.

As per the survey done by Nutritional Outlook, it is being found that prevention and immunity are the most important purchase drivers in the market for botanical supplements. In 2019, immunity positioned fifth in the list of consumer market demands, and moved to third place, following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 61% of the respondents in the U.S. said that they increased supplement consumption to invigorate immunity.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC180

Moreover, the market survey also revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged dietary changes, with botanical supplements accounted for over 44% of consumers in the country. It is being stated that the shift was primarily to promote sound immune heath.

Moreover, according to the statistics published by the American Botanical Council, in 2018, the sale of ashwagandha increased exponentially and was one of the 40 top-selling ingredients in both herbal and natural retail stores. The global health and nutrition industry is flooded with natural ingredients that can induce athletic performance in an individual. The shift is more towards plant-based botanical supplements.

In 2020, the North America botanical supplements industry accounted for over 30% of the global market. Region’s dominance is due to rising consumer awareness regarding the potential benefits of the health supplements coupled with growing interest in natural products. Moreover, the rising rate of obese population in the U.S. and the increase in vegan population also propelled the region’s market growth for botanical supplements.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC180

Major Players:

Companies operating in the market for botanical supplements Dabur India, Nutraceutical International Company, NBTY Inc., Mondelez International, The Himalaya Drug Company, Ricola AG., Procter and Gamble, BASF SE, and Blackmores Limited.

Botanical Supplements, Application Outlook

Anti-cancer

Bone & Joint Health

Cardiac Health

Diabetes

Energy & Weight Management

General Health

Gastrointestinal Health

Immunity

Others

Botanical Supplements, Source Outlook

Flowers

Herbs

Leaves

Spices

Others

Botanical Supplements, Form Outlook

Capsules

Gummies

Liquid

Powder

Tablets

Others

Botanical Supplements, End Use Outlook

OTC

Prescribed

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC180

Botanical Supplements, by Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC180

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/