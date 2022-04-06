DNA RNA Banking Services Market Scope and overview, 2022 Analysis Forecast To 2030 By Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation

Report Ocean presents a new report on DNA & RNA banking services market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The DNA & RNA banking services market size is expected to reach USD 9.43 billion by 2030 according to a new study by Report Ocean.

The report “DNA & RNA Banking Services Market – By Service (Transportation, Processing, Storage, Quality Control, Data Storage, Others); By Specimen (Blood, Buccal Swabs & Hair Follicles, Others); By Application; By End-Use, By Regions; Segment Forecast – 2030” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

In 2020, the drug discovery market segment of DNA & RNA banking services held the largest share. This high market share is attributed to research on biomarker discovery, scientific progressions in clinical research, and the rising need for drug discovery processes. These banking services support the entire therapy monitoring, disease prevention, and appropriate diagnosis with proper follow-ups.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the DNA & RNA banking services market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the DNA & RNA banking services market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the DNA & RNA banking services market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the DNA & RNA banking services market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

The improving paradigm shift towards treatment by personalized medicine has further favored the market growth. It involves epi-genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics, which uses DNA and RNA samples for new treatment procedures. These biobanks provide data related to gene correlations to decipher any form of genetic variations.

The therapeutics segment is projected to witness a lucrative market growth over the DNA & RNA banking services study period. This is primarily due to large-scale government-sponsored immunization programs and a surge in infectious diseases, over the past decade. In addition, the increasing demand for storage is expected to propel market growth for DNA & RNA banking services.

This has created enormous opportunities for these data banks for future research on infectious diseases, and immunity pathways. For instance, Oxford Vaccine Center collects both RNA and DNA samples to offer data insights related to infectious diseases, resulting in driving the market growth for the DNA & RNA banking services.

Major Players:

Market participants operating in the DNA & RNA banking services industry include EasyDNA, 23andMe, Inc., GoodCell, ProteoGenex, LGC Biosearch Technologies, DNA Genotek Inc., US Biolab Corporation, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., deCODE genetics, Infinity Biologix, Brooks Life Sciences, and PreventionGenetics.

DNA & RNA Banking Services, Service Type Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Data Storage

Processing Service

Storage Service

Transportation Service

Quality Control Service

Others

DNA & RNA Banking Services, Specimen Type Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Blood

Buccal Swabs & Hair Follicles

Others

DNA & RNA Banking Services, Application Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Clinical Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Clinical Research

Therapeutics

Other Applications

DNA & RNA Banking Services, End Use Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Academic Research

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

Others

DNA & RNA Banking Services, by Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

