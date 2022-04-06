COVID-19 Sample Collection Kits Market Scope and overview, Competitive Analysis Reports 2022-2030 with Top Vendors

The COVID-19 sample collection kits market size is expected to reach USD 18.23 billion by 2030according to a new study by Report Ocean.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC96

Report Ocean presents a new report on COVID-19 sample collection kits market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future. The report “COVID-19 Sample Collection Kits Market – By Product (Swabs, Viral Transport Media, Blood Collection Kits, Others); By Application (Diagnostics, Research); By Collection Site (Hospitals & Clinics, Home Test), By Regions; Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast 2030” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Asia Pacific COVID-19 sample collection kits industry is expected to witness a lucrative growth rate over the assessment period. This is since, this pandemic tends to hit countries more severely, owing to its fragile and underfunded healthcare systems, as there is a disparity between need and purchasing power capacity for preventive measures.

Countries in the region actively engaged in containing COVID-19 infection spread. For instance, in November 2020, ICMR introduced an ambulatory covid-19 RT-PCR lab at its facility. The government has also announced to establish more labs to boost COVID-19 testing.

In 2020, the swabs COVID-19 sample kits industry segment accounted for the largest share. This high share is attributed to the reliance on several approved diagnostic products on the use of nasopharyngeal swabs. As per CDC, samples could also be collected from the respiratory tract, when the use of nasopharyngeal swabs is not sufficient.

Key players in the market for COVID-19 sample collection kits are employing several market strategies to accelerate the supply of products for coronavirus sampling. In line with this, in November 2020, Puritan has received funding of more than USD 11.6 million for the expansion of swab production to cater to the demand of around 3 million swabs in a month. The company has also received additional funding from Paycheck Protection Program.

However, the blood collection kits segment is projected to witness a lucrative market growth rate over the assessment period. Such growth is due to approvals in the blood-related detection tests. For instance, in November 2020, U.S.-based company AnPac Bio-Medical announced the approval of its EUA-antibody test by the FDA for Roche’s Elecsys Anti Sars-COV-2 test.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC96

Major Players:

COVID-19 sample collection kits industry participants such as Lucence Diagnostics Pte Ltd., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Trinity Biotech, Puritan Medical Products, Danaher Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., COPAN Diagnostics, Hardy Diagnostics, Quidel Corporation, Quest Diagnostics, Vitagene Inc., HiMedia Laboratories, and VIRCELL S.L. are some of the key players operating in the COVID-19 sample collection kits industry.

Players and organizations across the globe are developing innovative products for sample collection. In line with this, in January 2021, the India-based, Defence Research, and Development Organization (DRDO) introduced COVSACK, a sample collection kiosk for the health practitioners to collect samples, without any need of PPE kits.

Segmentation:

COVID-19 Sample Collection Kits, Product Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2020 – 2028)

Swabs

Nasopharyngeal (NP) swabs

Oropharyngeal (OP) swabs

Nasal swabs

Viral Transport Media

Blood Collection Kits

Other Consumables

COVID-19 Sample Collection Kits, Application Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2020 – 2028)

Diagnostics

Research

COVID-19 Sample Collection Kits, Collection Site Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2020 – 2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Test

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC96

COVID-19 Sample Collection Kits, Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2020 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC96

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/