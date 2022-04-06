Cervical Dysplasia Market Scope and overview, CAGR, Volume and Value 2022-2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on cervical dysplasia market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The cervical dysplasia market size is expected to reach USD 955 million by 2030 according to a new study by Report Ocean.

The report “Cervical Dysplasia Market – By Type (Diagnostic Tests, {HPV Test, Pap Smear Test, Biopsy Test}, Diagnostic Devices, Colposcope); By End-Use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), By Regions; Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast 2030” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The rising prevalence of cervical cancer and awareness regarding its early diagnosis is the key cervical dysplasia industry impacting factors. As per the report published by World Health Organization, in 2018, worldwide there were around 5, 70,000 new cases of cervical cancer, and more than 3,11,000 deaths were recorded. It also reported that HPV is the most common causal factor for cervical dysplasia among women.

Moreover, Cervical Awareness Month was introduced by the U.S. Congress, in 2019, to declare the month of January dedicated to the patients suffering from cervical cancer in the market. National Cervical Cancer Coalition under government control was responsible to highlight issues related to disease and the importance of early diagnosis. These government-supported initiatives are bound to increase awareness regarding disease screening and are anticipated to boost the market growth for cervical dysplasia.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the cervical dysplasia market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the cervical dysplasia market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the cervical dysplasia market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the cervical dysplasia market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Major Players:

Market participants such as Qiagen N.V., Abbott Laboratories, Hologic, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, DYSIS Medical Ltd, Micromedic Technologies Ltd., OncoHealth Corporation, Inc., CooperSurgical Inc., and Roche are some of the key players operating in the global market for cervical dysplasia. The companies in the marketplace for cervical dysplasia are focussing on collaborations and agreement to survive in the highly regulated market with huge patient unmet needs.

For instance, in January 2020, both Japan pharmaceutical giants ASKA Pharmaceutical and KinoPharma entered into a collaborative agreement for the development and commercialization of drug candidates for cervical dysplasia in the market, which is under preclinical phase under KinoPharma. Under the agreement, ASKA would obtain exclusive rights to sell the drug in the Japanese market and will help later in co-developing potential drug candidates and KinoPharma in return will receive upfront payments for the exclusive licensing.

Earlier, in July 2019, Roche expanded its portfolio of offerings under the Global Access Program to include HPV, and Mycobacterium tuberculosis diagnostic products for the emerging countries, particularly in countries where the prevalence of HPV is highest. This expansion is an attempt towards cost-effective treatments for cervical dysplasia in resource constraint countries and to implement multiple large-scale programs.

Segmentation:

Cervical Dysplasia, by Type Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Diagnostic Tests

HPV Test

Pap Smear Test

Biopsy Test

Diagnostic Devices

Colposcope

Cervical Dysplasia, by End-Use Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cervical Dysplasia, by Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

