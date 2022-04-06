Fluid Management System Market Scope and overview, Is Projected To Expand At A Healthy Growth Rate By 2030

The fluid management system market size is expected to reach USD 25.5 billion by 2030 according to a new study by Report Ocean.

Report Ocean presents a new report on fluid management system market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The report “Fluid Management System Market – By Application (Cardiology, Neurology, Dentistry, Urology, Gastroenterology, Anesthesiology, Gynecology, Laparoscopy, Others); By Product; By End-Use; By Regions; Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast 2030” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the fluid management system market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the fluid management system market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the fluid management system market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the fluid management system market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

The growing geriatric population, increasing occurrence of chronic diseases, and greater need for patient safety drive the market growth. Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, improving healthcare infrastructure, and growing use of single-use disposable devices further support the market growth. Technological advancements, supportive government regulation, and rising investments in research and development of advanced medical equipment, and growing demand from developing economies are some factors expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The different applications of fluid management systems include cardiology, neurology, dentistry, urology, gastroenterology, anesthesiology, gynecology, laparoscopy, and others. The urology segment dominated the global market for fluid management system in 2020. The fluid management system provides on-demand fluid warming and real-time fluid deficit monitoring throughout the procedure. Increasing demand for dialysis procedures and rising use in hospitals boost the growth of this segment.

The different products included in the report include standalone fluid management systems, integrated fluid management systems, and fluid management disposables and accessories. There has been a high demand for standalone fluid management systems. The increasing occurrence of chronic diseases coupled with initiatives to deliver effective healthcare services drives the market growth. Increasing demand for insufflators, fluid warming systems and dialyzers, medical insurance, and the development of advanced healthcare infrastructure boosts the market growth.

The management systems are used in diagnostic centers, hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and others. The hospital segment accounted for the highest share in 2020. The increasing occurrence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases coupled with government initiatives to offer advanced healthcare services to citizens supports the growth of this segment.

North America dominated the global market for fluid management system in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. High living standards, established healthcare infrastructure, and increasing occurrence of cancer support market growth in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

Increasing population coupled with increasing awareness regarding minimally invasive surgeries fuels growth in this region. Leading global players are expanding their presence in developing nations of China, Japan, India, and South Korea to tap the growth opportunities offered by these countries. Owing to technological advancements, and the greater need to cater to customer requirements, companies are collaborating in order to strengthen the market presence and gain market share. Broadening of the product portfolio is another trend that is visible in the industry.

Major Players:

Some of the major market participants include Cardinal Health, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Angiodynamics, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Ecolab Inc., Olympus Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson & Johnson, and Smiths Group PLC.

Segmentation:

Fluid Management System Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Standalone Management Systems

Integrated Management Systems

Fluid Management Disposables and Accessories

Fluid Management System Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Anesthesiology

Cardiology

Dentistry

Gastroenterology

Gynecology

Laparoscopy

Neurology

Urology

Others

Fluid Management System End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Fluid Management System Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

RoE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Colombia

RoLATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Israel

UAE

RoMEA

