Eosinophilic Esophagitis Drug Market Scope and overview, 2022 Portrays High-End Demand across Major Geographies During 2022-2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on eosinophilic esophagitis drug market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The eosinophilic esophagitis drug market size is expected to reach US$ 180.5 million by 2030 according to a new study by Report Ocean.

The report “Eosinophilic Esophagitis Drug Market Report, By Product (Off-Label Drugs, Budesonide Oral Suspension, Fluticasone ODT, Mepolizumab, Reslizumab, Benralizumab, Dupilunab, Omalizumab, QAX576, AKOO2, and Losartan); By Diagnosis; By Treatment; By Regions; Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast 2028” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The market for eosinophilic esophagitis drug is driven by the growing prevalence of type II inflammatory disorders including EoE, advances in the treatment procedures, and intense competition among players for the first FDA approved drug to have a first-mover advantage. Huge unmet in EoE is also favoring the growth of the eosinophilic esophagitis drug industry. Diagnosis criteria of EoE are imperfect, as it is derived by expert opinions (with consensus between gastroenterologists, allergists, and pathologists), rather than being evidence-based. Currently, histologic criteria for EoE is not clear and it requires repeated tissue assessment to confirm disease onset, as there is no coherence between disease activity with patient symptoms.

The global eosinophilic esophagitis drug industry is fragmented based on the product, diagnosis, treatment, and region. In terms of product, the market is segmented into off-label drugs, Budesonide Oral Suspension, fluticasone ODT, Mepolizumab, Reslizumab, Benralizumab, Dupilunab, Omalizumab, QAX576, AKOO2, and losartan. Based on the diagnosis, the market for eosinophilic esophagitis is further bifurcated into upper endoscopy, esophagus biopsy, blood tests, others. Based on treatment, the eosinophilic esophagitis market is further bifurcated into dietary therapy, medication, dilation, others.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the eosinophilic esophagitis drug market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the eosinophilic esophagitis drug market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the eosinophilic esophagitis drug market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the eosinophilic esophagitis drug market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Key Highlights

The Dupilunab segment of the eosinophilic esophagitis drug industry accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 as the majority of rare disease lies within neurology therapy area. Dupilunab market held over 25% of the global share in 2020.

Based on treatment, the dietary therapy segment for the eosinophilic esophagitis drug industry is projected to constitute almost half of the market in 2028. This can be attributed to current treatment based on a strict dietary regimen owing to the onset of EoE following food allergies.

North America region is dominating the global eosinophilic esophagitis market, holding almost one-third of the market share throughout forecast period. No FDA approved drugs and huge unmet medical needs are factors responsible for such growth.

The players including Bristol-Myers Squibb, Takeda (Shire), AstraZeneca, and Regeneron pharmaceuticals together hold a significant market share of the global market in 2020.

Major Players

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Adare Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Takeda (Shire)

DBV Technologies

Falk Pharma GmbH

Allakos, Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals

Ception Therapeutics

Others

Segmentation:

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Drug, Product Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Off-Label Drugs

Budesonide Oral Suspension

Fluticasone ODT

Mepolizumab

Reslizumab

Benralizumab

Dupilunab

Omalizumab

QAX576

AKOO2

Losartan

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Drug, Diagnosis Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Upper Endoscopy

Esophagus Biopsy

Blood Tests

Others

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Drug, Treatment Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Dietary Therapy

Medication

Dilation

Others

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Drug, Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

