Industrial Valves Market With Major Application, Third Party Usage, Micro Market, Pricing Analysis And Geographical Analysis, Forecast To 2030

Industrial Valves Market is valued approximately USD 48.1 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.3% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Industrial Valves Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Industrial Valves Market by region.

Industrial valves are devices that are highly adopted to manage gases, and liquids, slurries. The flow of liquids or gases can be manage by using industrial valves. This can be performed with the help of pipes and other passageways by opening, closing, and partially obstructing the pipe. These valves contains the main body, a stem, and a seat that are generally created by using different materials such as metals, rubber, polymers, and others to evade the wastage of liquid flowing through the valve. The outbreak of COVID-19 boosts the demand for the valves majorly across the healthcare and pharmaceuticals sector. In addition, growing requirements for connected networks to maintain and monitor industrial equipment, as well as increasing initiatives for the development of smart cities are the factor that may bring the upsurge in the market demand across the globe. For instance, In April 2020, Emerson launched Remote Assistance service capability to help plant operators instantly respond to industrial valve issues by implementing augmented reality (AR) technology. This AR technology utilizes a robust, secure channel certified as ISO 27001-compliant. Thereby, these factors are supporting the market development. However, lack of standardized norms and regulatory framework impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, the growing requirements for the replacement of outdated valves, along with the penetration of smart valves is projected to act as a major catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Industrial Valves market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to rapid urbanization in emerging economies like India, Japan, and China, as well as the potential growth of industries such as building & construction, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy & power, and many others. Whereas, North America is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as the growing demand for safety applications, along with the increasing number of R&D activities is surging to the adoption of actuators in the valves for automation would create lucrative growth prospects for the Industrial Valves market across the North American region.

Major market player included in this report are:

AVK Holding A/S

Avcon Controls Private Limited

Schlumberger Limited

Crane Co.

Emerson Electric Co.

Flowserve Corporation

Forbes Marshall

IMI plc

Metso Corporation

The Weir Group plc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Function:

On-off/Isolation

Control

By Material

Steel

Cast Iron

Cryogenic

Alloy Based

By Type

Ball Valves

Butterfly Valves

Check Valves

Diaphragm Valves

Gate Valves

Globe Valves

Plug Valves

Safety Valves

By Size

Up To 1″

1-6″

6-25″

25-50″

50″ and Larger

By End-user Industry

Oil & Gas

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Energy & Power

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Building & Construction

Pulp & Paper

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Metals & Mining

Agriculture

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Industrial Valves Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

