Industrial Valves Market With Major Application, Third Party Usage, Micro Market, Pricing Analysis And Geographical Analysis, Forecast To 2030

Industrial Valves Market is valued approximately USD 48.1 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.3% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Industrial Valves Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Industrial Valves Market by region.
Industrial valves are devices that are highly adopted to manage gases, and liquids, slurries. The flow of liquids or gases can be manage by using industrial valves. This can be performed with the help of pipes and other passageways by opening, closing, and partially obstructing the pipe. These valves contains the main body, a stem, and a seat that are generally created by using different materials such as metals, rubber, polymers, and others to evade the wastage of liquid flowing through the valve. The outbreak of COVID-19 boosts the demand for the valves majorly across the healthcare and pharmaceuticals sector. In addition, growing requirements for connected networks to maintain and monitor industrial equipment, as well as increasing initiatives for the development of smart cities are the factor that may bring the upsurge in the market demand across the globe. For instance, In April 2020, Emerson launched Remote Assistance service capability to help plant operators instantly respond to industrial valve issues by implementing augmented reality (AR) technology. This AR technology utilizes a robust, secure channel certified as ISO 27001-compliant. Thereby, these factors are supporting the market development. However, lack of standardized norms and regulatory framework impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, the growing requirements for the replacement of outdated valves, along with the penetration of smart valves is projected to act as a major catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.
The key regions considered for the global Industrial Valves market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to rapid urbanization in emerging economies like India, Japan, and China, as well as the potential growth of industries such as building & construction, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy & power, and many others. Whereas, North America is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as the growing demand for safety applications, along with the increasing number of R&D activities is surging to the adoption of actuators in the valves for automation would create lucrative growth prospects for the Industrial Valves market across the North American region.
Major market player included in this report are:
AVK Holding A/S
Avcon Controls Private Limited
Schlumberger Limited
Crane Co.
Emerson Electric Co.
Flowserve Corporation
Forbes Marshall
IMI plc
Metso Corporation
The Weir Group plc
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Function:
On-off/Isolation
Control
By Material
Steel
Cast Iron
Cryogenic
Alloy Based
By Type
Ball Valves
Butterfly Valves
Check Valves
Diaphragm Valves
Gate Valves
Globe Valves
Plug Valves
Safety Valves
By Size
Up To 1″
1-6″
6-25″
25-50″
50″ and Larger
By End-user Industry
Oil & Gas
Water & Wastewater Treatment
Energy & Power
Food & Beverages
Chemicals
Building & Construction
Pulp & Paper
Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare
Metals & Mining
Agriculture
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019
Base year – 2020
Forecast period – 2021 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Industrial Valves Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?
Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.
The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.
The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.
Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?
The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.
It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players
A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and
the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.
The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.
The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.
What is the key information extracted from the report?
Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.
The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.
The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.
The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.
The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.
