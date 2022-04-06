PC-Based Automation Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Dietary Supplements, By Functional Beverages, By Sales Channel, By Form, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021 – 2030

PC-Based Automation Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the PC-Based Automation Market by region.

Global PC-Based Automation Market is valued approximately USD 32.74 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.9% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The PC-based automation entails the usage of the software to direct the real-time (RTOS) application, written in the C#, C++, and .NET, which can perform several functions like machine vision and motion control across the diverse industrial environment. The rising need for precise, analytical, and growing productivity is boosting the need for PC-based automation. Additionally, the evolution of the IIoT and rising demand for smart automation solutions, growing need for competent monitoring in manufacturing plants are stimulating the market demand. Moreover, the launch of sensor gateways also facilitates the introduction of the Internet of Things (IoT) in manufacturing setups, which further fuels market development. For instance, in February 2020, SICK unveils the launch of its SIG200 ProfiNet Sensor Integration Gateway, which is designed to incorporate sensor data transparently into higher-level systems. However, high investment costs pertaining to the implementation of pc-based automation solutions impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, the incorporation of the PC-based automation systems and PLCs is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global PC-Based Automation market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the execution of favorable government policies, and penetration of novel technologies across various verticals. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rapid industrialization majorly among the emerging nations such as India and China, as well as growing investments for the development of the manufacturing segment would create lucrative growth prospects for the PC-Based Automation market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Beckhoff Automation

Mitsubishi Electric

Honeywell

Kontron S&T

OMRON

Rockwell Automation

Yokogawa Electric

Advantech

Schneider Electric

Emerson Electric

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering

Hardware

Software

By Component

Intrusion Prevention System (IPCs)

Human-machine interfaces (HMIs)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLCs)

Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA)By Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

By Industry

Process Industries

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Mining & Metals

Food & Beverages

Energy & Power

Others

Discrete Industries

Automotive

Semiconductor & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Medical Devices

Machine Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global PC-Based Automation Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of content:

Market Snapshot

Key Trends

Estimation Methodology

Research Assumption

Objective of the Study

Market Definition & Scope

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Porter’s 5 Force Model

PEST Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

