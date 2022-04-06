Rapid Prototyping Market to Expand at CAGR of 5.8% During Forecast Period,

Rapid Prototyping Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Rapid Prototyping Market by region.

Global Rapid Prototyping Market is valued at approximately USD 5.44 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.1 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Rapid Prototyping is a group of techniques used to quickly fabricate a scale model of a physical part or assembly using three-dimensional computer-aided design data. The increasing demand for improved technology has led to the growth of rapid prototyping market across the forecast period. For Instance: The U.S. market for rapid prototyping materials is expected to witness growth owing to the rising production of 3D printed products. In addition, increased adoption of 3D printed components in critical industries such as medical and aerospace is expected to drive the market. Growth in the number of R&D initiatives regarding rapid prototyping in the U.S. is also expected to benefit the market growth. Growing technological advancements will lead to an increase in the market for rapid prototyping. Also, with the growth of construction and manufacturing industries, the adoption & demand for Urgent Care Centers is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, volatility in raw material pricing impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Rapid Prototyping Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to rapid development of construction and manufacturing industries and growing demand for consumer goods owing to the burgeoning population. Whereas Europe is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as low cost and easy availability of raw materials would create lucrative growth prospects for the Rapid Prototyping Market across Europe region.

Major market players included in this report are:

3D System Corporation

EOS GmbH (Electro-Optical Systems)

Renishaw Plc

Stratasys Ltd.

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Arcam AB

Adam R Winter Tooling

Broanmain Plastics

Pentagon Plastics Group

Gravutex Eschmann International Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Thermoplastics

Metals & Alloys

Ceramics

Others

By End User:

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing & Construction

Consumer goods & Electronics

Transportation

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Rapid Prototyping Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of content:

Market Snapshot

Key Trends

Estimation Methodology

Research Assumption

Objective of the Study

Market Definition & Scope

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Porter’s 5 Force Model

PEST Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc

