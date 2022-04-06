Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (April 6) announced that it is lifting some home quarantine restrictions, such as the bans on bathroom-sharing and on multiple COVID contacts staying in the same residence.

During a press conference that afternoon, CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that some home quarantine rules would be loosened. He said the changes have been made after taking into account the characteristics of Omicron variant transmission and the practical needs of the community.

Chen announced five key principles for the new home quarantine policy:

One person is allowed to quarantine per room (one per bathroom recommended). Bathrooms can be shared if disinfected. People in the same household listed as contacts of COVID cases can undergo quarantine together. Travelers who have been changed from quarantine to isolation are not advised to follow the previous three steps. Local governments are requested to strengthen epidemic prevention measures for those undergoing home quarantine.

The CECC is now allowing people quarantining at home to follow the "one person per room" principle rather than "one person per home." However, the command center still recommends that people undergoing quarantine use a separate bathroom from other occupants of the home.

Under the new rules, others in the home can use the same bathroom provided that it is properly cleaned and disinfected after each use.

People listed as contacts of a confirmed COVID case who are already living together can undergo quarantine in the same home.

However, people entering the country from abroad whose status was changed from quarantine to isolation are not advised to adopt rules one through three. Such travelers are to stay in their original quarantine location and follow the original strict interpretation of "one person per home" until the isolation period has ended.