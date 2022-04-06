Romania: Man dies after crashing car into Russian Embassy in Bucharest

Russian embassies across Europe have seen protesters in recent weeks Russian embassies across Europe have seen protesters in recent weeks

A man died after ramming his car into the gate of the Russian Embassy in Bucharest early on Wednesday, police said.

Police in Bucharest said the sedan drove into the gate at about 6 a.m. but did not enter the embassy compound.

A video recorded before firefighters arrived on the site showed the front of the car ablaze, as it remained wedged into the gate. Security personnel were seen running through the area.

It was unclear whether the crash was an accident or deliberate. Authorities said the driver had died at the scene. Police are investigating the case and did not reveal the identity of the driver.

Recent protests at Russian embassies

In recent weeks, several Russian embassies across Europe have faced protests carried out by people opposing the war on Ukraine.

The previous day, Romania said it would expel 10 Russian diplomats who are not acting in accordance with international rules.

