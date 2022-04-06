Alexa
Taichung fines Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je NT$3,000 for not wearing mask

Taiwan People’s Party says its leader will pay fine

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/06 15:24
Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (right) and his deputy, Huang Shan-shan, visiting a quarantine center Sunday April 3. 

Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (right) and his deputy, Huang Shan-shan, visiting a quarantine center Sunday April 3.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) will be fined NT$3,000 (US$104) for not wearing a mask while singing at a meeting in Taichung, the city's mayor, Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕), said Wednesday (April 6).

Lu told reporters her administration would soon send out the fines to Ko and five others who sang on stage at the same gathering in violation of COVID-19 rules, CNA reported. The March 26 event had been organized by the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), which Ko chairs.

The party’s Taichung chapter said its leader held no opinion on the reports and would pay the fine according to the city’s regulations. According to Kuomintang (KMT) member Lu, the Taichung City Government had already located the addresses of the six mask mandate violators and would soon inform them of the fines.

Ko previously expressed confusion about masking rules and criticized the central government for allegedly issuing conflicting regulations about COVID prevention rules for singers and for guests at parties.
