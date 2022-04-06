Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, most in 10 months

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 281 local COVID cases on Wednesday (April 6), the most since June 11, 2021, when 286 cases were recorded.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 78 imported cases and zero deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 853.

Local cases

The 281 local cases include 148 males and 133 females ranging in age from under five to their 80s with their dates of onset spanning between March 3 and April 5. New Taipei City reported the largest number of cases at 115, followed by Taipei with 45, Kaohsiung city with 37, Keelung City with 26, Taoyuan City with 17, Hsinchu County with 12, Hualien County with eight, Hsinchu City with six, Yilan County with four, Taichung with two, Changhua with two, Chiayi County with two, and Tainan City, Miaoli County, Yunlin County, Taitung County, and Pingtung County with one case each.

Imported cases

The 78 imported cases include 51 males, 25 females, and two cases under investigation ranging in age from under five to their 90s. Of these, 27 tested positive upon arrival at the airport and 51 tested positive during quarantine.

They arrived between March 9 to April 5 from Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, South Korea, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, China, Japan, the U.S., Canada, Hong Kong, and Australia. The country of origin of 36 cases is still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has reported 25,225 cases. Of these, 8,226 were imported, 16,945 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one is unresolved.

A total of 139 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation.