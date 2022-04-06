Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP source: Dodgers add RHP Betances on minor league deal

By BETH HARRIS , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/04/06 12:31
AP source: Dodgers add RHP Betances on minor league deal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers and veteran right-hander Dellin Betances agreed to a minor league contract Tuesday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't announced it.

The 34-year-old Betances made four All-Star teams in eight seasons with the New York Yankees but hasn't been a reliable contributor since 2018. He's only appeared in 17 games over the past three seasons and pitched just once for the Mets last year due to shoulder surgery.

Over 10 seasons, Betances is 21-23 with a 2.53 ERA and 36 saves. His best season came in 2015, when he had a 1.50 ERA in 74 appearances with nine saves and finish 14th in AL Cy Young Award voting.

Veterans in the back of the Dodgers bullpen include right-handers Daniel Hudson, Blake Treinen and Craig Kimbrel, who was acquired from the Chicago White Sox in a trade last week. Los Angeles intends to open the regular season Friday with a 16-man pitching staff.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-07 00:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
Taiwan reports 216 local COVID cases, the most so far this year
Taiwan reports 216 local COVID cases, the most so far this year
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
New Zealand cafe receives 1 star reviews for displaying Taiwan's flag on menu
New Zealand cafe receives 1 star reviews for displaying Taiwan's flag on menu
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, most in 10 months
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, most in 10 months
Taiwan mulling home quarantine for mild cases if daily COVID count exceeds 1,500
Taiwan mulling home quarantine for mild cases if daily COVID count exceeds 1,500
99 schools across Taiwan cancel classes due to COVID
99 schools across Taiwan cancel classes due to COVID
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Real Taiwan living experiences they don't tell you about
Real Taiwan living experiences they don't tell you about