Dinenno's 2 goals give Pumas 2-1 advantage on Cruz Azul

By Associated Press
2022/04/06 12:23
Uriel Antuna of Mexico's Cruz Azul (7) clashes with Alan Mozo of Mexico's Pumas during the first leg semifinal Concacaf Champions League soccer match ...
Juan Dinenno of Mexico's Pumas celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Mexico's Cruz Azul during the first leg semifinal Concacaf Champions...
Ignacio Rivero of Mexico's Cruz Azul, front, eyes the ball chased by Nicolas Freire of Mexico's Pumas during the first leg semifinal Concacaf Champion...
Nicolas Freire of Mexico's Pumas, left, and Santiago Gimenez of Mexico's Cruz Azul fight for the ball during the first leg semifinal Concacaf Champion...
Juan Dinenno of Mexico's Pumas (9) celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal against Mexico's Cruz Azul during the first leg semifinal Concacaf Champions...
Ivan Morales of Mexico's Cruz Azul, center, fights for the ball against Nicolas Freire (23) and Ricardo Galindo of Mexico's Pumas during the first leg...

MEXICO CITY, Mexico (AP) — Juan Dinenno scored twice before the half and Pumas UNAM defeated Cruz Azul 2-1 Tuesday night in the opening leg of their CONCACAF Champions League semifinal.

The two teams meet for the second leg next Tuesday at Azteca Stadium. The winner faces the victor of the two-legged semifinal between NYCFC and the Seattle Sounders, which opens Wednesday in Seattle.

Dinenno scored in a scramble in front of the net in 37th minute, then added a header in first-half stoppage time for the home crowd at Estadio Olimpico Universitario.

Christian Tabo scored for Cruz Azul off a cross from Ivan Morales in the 83rd minute to narrow the gap.

Pumas rallied from a 3-0 deficit against the New England Revolution for a 3-3 draw on aggregate and advanced to the semifinals on a penalty shootout. Cruz Azul defeated CF Montreal in the quarterfinals to advance.

Cruz Azul won the Champions League title in 2014, and finished as runner up 2009 and 2010. The winner of the Champions League qualifies for the quarterfinals of the FIFA Club World Cup.

___

Updated : 2022-04-07 00:55 GMT+08:00

