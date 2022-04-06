Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Badminton ace tests positive for COVID after arriving in Taiwan

Chou Tien-chen already tested positive after last month's All England Open

  788
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/06 13:34
Shuttler Chou Tien-chen (first right) arriving in Taiwan Wednesday morning. 

Shuttler Chou Tien-chen (first right) arriving in Taiwan Wednesday morning.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Badminton star Chou Tien-chen (周天成) tested positive for COVID-19 upon his arrival in Taiwan, two weeks after another positive test following the All England Open, reports said Wednesday (April 6).

Chou had been unable to board a flight home on March 20 due to the first COVID diagnosis, so he waited until after a quarantine and rest period to return on China Airlines flight CI-62, arriving in Taiwan at 6:10 am on Wednesday, CNA reported.

A PCR test at an airport waiting area came up positive for COVID, and he was later moved to a hospital or a quarantine center, the report said.

Chou, ranked as the world’s No.4, lost the All England Open semifinals in the men’s singles to Viktor Axelsen of Denmark.

After the competition, the Taiwanese shuttler was diagnosed with the virus, but only showed symptoms of a slight cold. He spent the rest of his stay in the United Kingdom isolating at a hotel, according to CNA.
Chou Tien-chen
badminton
shuttler
All England Open
COVID-19
PCR test
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport

RELATED ARTICLES

'So many bodies piled up': Hong Kong funeral services overwhelmed by COVID
'So many bodies piled up': Hong Kong funeral services overwhelmed by COVID
2022/04/06 14:15
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, most in 10 months
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, most in 10 months
2022/04/06 14:14
University suspends in-person classes after 120-plus students attend Taiwan Music Festival
University suspends in-person classes after 120-plus students attend Taiwan Music Festival
2022/04/04 09:42
Chinese netizens react as COVID-positive newborns separated from parents in Shanghai
Chinese netizens react as COVID-positive newborns separated from parents in Shanghai
2022/04/03 18:38
Taiwan relaxes regulations for recovered COVID cases exiting quarantine
Taiwan relaxes regulations for recovered COVID cases exiting quarantine
2022/04/03 16:23