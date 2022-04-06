Rodenticides Market to Expand at CAGR of 4.90% During Forecast Period,

Rodenticides Market is valued approximately USD 4.67 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.90% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Rodenticides are used for the killing and resisting the rodents from the areas at risk of damage through the rats and similar animals in commercial settings, residential areas, agricultural land fields, and warehouses. The people moving from rural areas to the urban regions, deliver these rats and rodents to find the region near human beings. This creates the need for the use of the rodenticides to kill these rats and rodenticides. The market is expected to drive in the global pandemic of COVID-19 as food & agriculture industry becomes essential sector in the time frame of coronavirus to offer food in low price to population. Therefore, government is taking essential measure to enhance global growth of agriculture sector and ensuring safety to the food industries. Thus, rapid growth in agriculture sector and security concerns associated with rodents in agriculture field is expected to propel the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: on November 2019, as per Statista, the revenue earned in agriculture sector across the globe in 2018 is USD 11 billion and expected to reach USD 74.5 billion till 2024. In addition, displacement of rodents due to the urbanization is driving the growth of market over the forecast years. However, stringent regulation and the ban on the use of rodenticides in developing countries is hampering the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Rodenticides Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increase of economic damage supported by growing rodent attacks. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapid growth in agriculture sector and security concerns related to the rodent attacks would create lucrative growth prospects for the Rodenticides Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Syngenta Ag

Rentokil Initial PLC

Neogen Corporation

Bell Laboratories Inc.

Liphatech Inc.

Impex Europa S.L

Pelgar International

ECOCLEAR PRODUCTS

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Anticoagulants

Non-anticoagulant

By Mode of Application:

Pellets

Blocks

Powder & Spray

By End-use sector:

Agriculture

Pest control companies

Warehouses

Urban centers

Household

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Rodenticides Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

