Online Entertainment Market to Expand at CAGR of 17.2% During Forecast Period, | Amazon Web Services, Netflix, Inc., Google LLC

Online Entertainment Market is valued at approximately USD 183 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

In the recent scenario, most of the entertainment services are now available online and this provides the users with access to more content than ever before. Online entertainment involves access to material such as music and films over the Internet. The online entertainment combines entertaining collaborative functionality and content such as video streaming, multi-player gaming, music and video streaming, video chat communication, and many more. Online entertainment can be either watching or listening to the program as they live streaming, as well as keep it on the device to enjoy at a later time. Any modern internet-enabled device should be able to access online entertainment platforms. These devices can be a smartphone, smart TVs, desktops, laptops, and projectors. Although, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has been increasing the demand for online entertainment services due to several regional government has imposed lockdown to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

Therefore, many people temporarily do not have any kind of work, which results that they are getting more engaged in online entertainment. This is likely to leverage the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising ownership and shipment of smartphones and laptops among individuals, along with the availability of internet services at affordable prices are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to Statista, the total shipments of smartphones around the world were about 1.6 billion units in 2017, demonstrating an increase of 7.17% from 2014 (1.3 billion-unit smartphone shipments). Similarly, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC), the smartphone suppliers shipped a total of 369.8 million smartphone units around the world during the Q4 of 2019. This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the market growth all over the world. However, digital illiteracy and limited digital infrastructure are the major factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Online Entertainment market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high availability of advanced digital infrastructure with digital literacy, along with the presence of a significant number of internet service providers in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing penetration of internet & smartphone and the rapid growth of digitalization in the media & entertainment industry would create lucrative growth prospects for the Online Entertainment market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Amazon Web Services

Netflix, Inc.

Google LLC

Facebook

Tencent Holdings. Ltd.

Sony Corp.

King Digital Entertainment Ltd.

Spotify Technology S.A.

Rakuten Inc.

CBS Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Form:

Video

Audio

Games

Internet Radio

Others

By Revenue Model:

Subscription

Advertisement

Sponsorship

Others

By Device:

Smartphones

Smart TVs

Projectors, & Monitors

Laptop, Desktops, & Tablets

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Online Entertainment Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

