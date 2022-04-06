Pregelatinized Starch Market Size Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2022-2030

Pregelatinized Starch Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Pregelatinized Starch Market by region.

Pregelatinized Starch Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Pregelatinized Starch Market.

A pregelatinized starch is a type of processed carbohydrate that is used as a binder and/or texturizer. It is usually derived from corn, waxy corn, tapioca, or potato. It is dried, pre-cooked, and ground for consumption in several industries. Pregelatinized starch is gained in powder and flake form that allow products to improve viscosity. It is widely used in products such as baked food, soups and baby foods. Also, pregelatinized starch act as an excipient in pharmaceutical and food. It absorbs water swiftly that helps in easy digestion; thus, it is used as disintegrate. It also acts as food stabilizer to increases shelf life of food products. Escalating demand of pharmaceutical drugs owing to growing geriatric population, along with the rise in demand of baby and baked food across the globe are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period.

For instance, according to Statista, in 2018, the infant nutrition demand is valued to around 71.4 billion of U.S. dollars and is projected to grow to almost 98.9 billion of U.S. dollars by 2024. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand of Pregelatinized Starch around the world. Further, easy availability of raw material such as wheat flour, potato starch, corn flour, and more is reason for increased production and consumption of pregelatinized starch among consumers on daily basis, thus contributing to the market growth. Amidst the Covid-19 crisis, pregelatinized starch manufacturers are facing significantly reduced consumption as well as supply disruptions, which has resulted in the changing dynamics of market spaces. However, dispersibility issues in water and lack of awareness are the major factor constraining the market growth during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Pregelatinized Starch market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising utilization of pregelatinized starch in pharmaceutical industry, along with growing demand for baby food in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period of 2020-2027, due to growing geriatric population requiring drugs produced by pregelatinized starch, especially in China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cargill Incorporated

Tate & Lyle PLC

Visco Starch

Galam

Grain Processing Corporation (GPC)

SA Pharmachem Pvt Ltd.

Banpong Tapioca Flour Industrial Co Ltd

Crest Cellulose Pvt Ltd.

DFE Pharma

Karandikars Cashell Private Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Wheat Flour

Potato Starch

Corn Starch

Others

By Application:

Cosmetic Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Pregelatinized Starch Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

