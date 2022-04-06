Premium Motorcycle Helmet Market To 2022-2030 Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation And Forecast To 2022-2030 | SHOEI Co. Ltd, SCHUBERTH GmbH

Premium Motorcycle Helmet Market is valued approximately at USD 935 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6% over the forecast period 2020-2026.

A motorcycle helmets is a type of helmet which is primarily used to protect riders from head injuries and provide face protection in a case of accident. Premium motorcycle helmets are also available in the market, which is produced through superior-quality materials, such as carbon fiber, synthetic fibers, and fiberglass that offer high tensile strength and greater security. In contrast to budget helmets, they are supplied with various advanced features options, such as bluetooth connectivity and global positioning system (GPS), which allow the rider to take calls and get navigation response while riding. Further, these helmets are also lightweight, compact sized, equipped with removable, washable and replaceable interior paddings that dissipate sweat faster than usually used alternatives. Increase in the sales of premium motorcycles, implementation of government regulations mandating the use of motorcycle helmets, and the technological developments in these helmets, such as Bluetooth and hands-free options are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period.

For instance, as per the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the total sale of premium motorcycle is around 8,264 units in 2019, an increase of nearly 130% from 2018 which holds almost 3,585 units of premium motorcycles. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand of premium motorcycle helmet around the world. With the recent outbreak of COVID-19, several countries have been ruining worldwide, and cause severe challenges to every single sector, including automotive component industries. Therefore, manufacturers of motorcycle helmets also have to face challenges, such as supply fluctuations of its raw materials, that results in potentially disruptive effects on production of helmets. Owing to this factor, the market will not be able to grow at significant year in the near future. However, high costs of helmet and lack of awareness among people are rapidly being consider as other limiting factors to the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Premium Motorcycle Helmet market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid growth in motorcycle permits in several European countries, along with increasing sales of premium motorcycle in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to the implementation of strict government norms for using motorcycle helmets and rise in adoption of premium motorcycle among people in the countries, especially China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

AGV (Subsidiary of Dainese)

SHOEI Co. Ltd

SCHUBERTH GmbH

Arai Helmet Ltd

HJC Helmets

Shark Helmets

LAZER Helmets

Bell Helmets

Nolan Helmets

OGK Kabuto

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material Type:

Fiber Glass

Carbon Fiber

Plastics

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

By End-User:

Commuters

Racers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Premium Motorcycle Helmet Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

