Power Rental Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Dietary Supplements, By Functional Beverages, By Sales Channel, By Form, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021 – 2030

Power Rental Market valued approximately USD xxx million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xxx% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Power Rental market is developing and expanding at a significant pace considering the global scenario. The Power rental is referred as plant hire offering flexibility, reliability, speed, and cost-effectiveness. Moreover, The power on rent delivers complete operating power packages along with delivers scalable components within the large power station installations to various industrial applications on the global scenario. The market growth is primarily driven by rising demand for power across the world. Additionally, growth in consumption of power, rising construction and development of power infrastructure are further propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, surging power demand in developing economies represents significant growth opportunities in the near future. However, increasing expenses associated with transmission & distribution and several strict regulation emission regulations are expected to hamper the market growth.

The regional analysis of Global Power Rental Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading market players mainly include-

> Aggreko PLC

> Catrpillar Inc

> Ashtead Group PLC

> Cummins, Inc

> Kohler Corporation

> Hertz Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Fuel:

> Diesel

> Gas

> Others

By Power Rating:

> 11-50 KW

> 51-200 KW

> 201-500 KW

> 501-1,001 KW

> 1,501-2,000 KW

> Above 2,000 KW

By End User:

> Utilities

> Oil & Gas

> Events

> Construction

> Mining

> Shipping

> Others

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Power Rental Market in Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

> Investors

