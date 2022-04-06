Smart Energy Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Dietary Supplements, By Functional Beverages, By Sales Channel, By Form, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021 – 2030

Smart Energy Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Smart Energy Market by region.

Smart Energy Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Smart Energy Market.

Global Smart Energy Market valued approximately USD $$$$billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of 15 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. The emergence of distributed energy sources is considered as a key trend for the smart energy market over the forecast period. It plays a vital role in smart energy and can be deployed to meet regular demand for power & energy. Moreover, rising deployment of smart grid technologies is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global smart energy market over the forecast period of 2018-2025.

The smart energy market is significantly driven by the increasing investments in smart grid technologies. Since, smart grids introduces a different set of protocols and increased emphasis on renewable energy in the energy mix of countries around the world. According to the Smart America Organization, United States government would invest approximately USD41 trillion over the next 20 years with an aim to upgrade their smart-grid infrastructure. Through this investment, United States government aims to create environmental sustainability and enhance the quality of life for its citizen. Similarly, as per the China Electricity Council, by 2020, Chinese government plans to construct three major transmission lines, each expected to reach 20GW of transmission capacity, promoting adoption of smart grid technology in the country. In 2015, the government of China invested around USD101 billion and these funds are dedicated to developing smart grid technology. However, high cost of upgrading smart grids is expected to hinder the growth of the smart energy market during the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the Smart Energy market is segmented into type and end-user. The type segment of Smart Energy market is classified into smart grid, home energy management systems (HEMS), smart solar, digital oilfield and others of which smart grid segment dominates the market owing to the increase in implementation smart grids across the globe. On the basis of end-user segment, the market is bifurcated into commercial sector, residential sector and industrial sector of which commercial segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the increasing demand of energy.

The regional analysis of smart energy market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America dominates the Smart Energy market owing to the increase in the implementation of smart grids. Also, U.S. is considered as a leader in adoption of smart grid and related technologies. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing market region during the forecast period 2018-2025 owning to government initiatives to promote renewable energy along with the increasing demand of energy.

The leading market players include-

> ABB LTD

> GE Energy

> Itron

> Landis + Gyr

> Sensus

> S&T

> Siemens

> Bosch

> LG-Chem

> Solar Grid Storage LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

> Smart Grid

> Digital Oilfield

> Smart solar

> Home energy management systems (HEMs)

> Others

By End-user

> Commercial Sector

> Residential Sector

> Industrial Sector

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

o ROE

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o ROAPEC

> LAMEA

o Brazil

o Mexico

> ROW

o Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Smart Energy Market in Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

> Investors

