Counter-UAS Market Top Leading Players with Strategies and Forecast 2030

Counter-UAS market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Counter-UAS market by region.

The Global Counter-UAS Market is forecast to account for USD 2,235.1 Million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 28.50% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Counter-UAS.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MRF129

The Global Counter UAS Market is growing at a significant rate due to rising incidences of security breaches by unknown drones and increasing terrorism and illegal activities globally.

North America dominated the global market in 2018, followed by Europe. The counter-drone technology, also known as C-UAS, counter-UAS, or counter-UAV, refers to systems that are used to detect/intercept unmanned aerial vehicles. Growing incidences of security violations by drones pose a serious security threat to military and civilian entities. This led to the emergence of a new market for the counter-drone technology in recent years.

At Present, there are over 200 counter-UAS products available from more than 150 manufacturers across 30 countries. Furthermore, the counter-UAS industry is in the nascent stage; therefore, it provides opportunities for manufacturers to develop cost-efficient and reliable counter-UAS systems for commercial use. Increase in incidences of security breaches from unknown drones and growing frequency of border infringing and focus on border protection are some of the key drivers for the growth of the global counter-UAS market.

North America is dominated by a global counter-UAS market with a share of around 45.78% in the year 2018. The global counter-UAS market has been in segments based upon the technology, platform, system configuration, end use, application, and region. Technology-based, the market is classified as laser systems, kinetic systems, and electronic systems. The platform segment of the market is divided into air, ground, and naval.

In terms of the configuration system, the market has been segregated into portable, vehicle mounted, and standalone. By end use, the market is categorized as military and defense, commercial, and homeland security. Based on the application, the market has been divided into detection and interdiction. The detection segment is sub-segmented into radar, RF scanners, EO/IR, and acoustic system, although a detection segment has been divided into jammers, spoofing, laser, and nets. The market in North America was valued at USD 227.6 million in the year 2018.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MRF129

Geographically, the global counter-UAS market has been divided into the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is responsible for the greatest share of the counter-UAS market. The counter-UAS market in North America is forecast to register a CAGR of 27.09% during the forecast period. The growth of the market in North America is driven by factors such as high military spending and technological advancements in the region. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the US was the biggest spender on the military.

The country more investment from USD 596 billion in the year 2015 to USD 610 billion in the year 2017. Increasing investments by the US Department of Defense (DoD) on developing counter-UAS systems, in the recent years, have substantially fueled the demand for these systems. Additionally, the presence of major manufacturers such as the Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and the Raytheon Company is driving the market growth in the US. In Canada, escalating investments by the Canadian government in the counter-UAS technology for military and commercial applications are stimulating market growth in the country.

The portable system configuration segment is expected to dominate in market. Portable counter-UAS systems are designed to be used manually by a single individual. Many of these systems are similar to rifles or other small arms. Portable counter-UAS systems are compact and lightweight and can be easily carried by soldiers. These systems can also be housed in a backpack for on-the-go missions. The most commonly used portable counter-UAS systems include laser systems and net guns.

Therefore, the portable segment is forecast to register a CAGR of 31.92% during the forecast period.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MRF129

Major Players

Boeing (US), Saab AB (Sweden), IAI (Israel), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), Raytheon Company (US), DroneDefence (UK), Harris Corporation (US), Elbit Systems Ltd (Israel), Thales Group (France), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd (Israel), HENSOLDT (Germany), ASELSAN AS (Turkey), Babcock International Group PLC (UK), Black Sage (US), BSS Holland BV (Netherlands), Cobham Antenna Systems (UK), Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG (Germany), Leonardo SpA (Italy), and Liteye Systems, Inc. (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), DRONESHIELD (US), ROHDE&SCHWARZ (Germany), Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd (UK) are some of the major players in the global counter-UAS market.

Market Segmentation

The global counter-UAS market has been segmented by technology, by platform, by system, by end use, by application and by region.

By Technology

Laser Systems, Kinetic Systems, and Electronic Systems.

By Platform

Air, Ground, and Naval.

By System Configuration

Portable, Vehicle-Mounted, Standalone.

By End Use

Military and Defense, Commercial, and Homeland Security.

Ask for Discount –https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MRF129

By Application

Detection (Radar, RF Scanners, EO/IR, and Acoustic System) and Interdiction (Jammers, Spoofing, Laser, and Nets).

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global counter-UAS market has been divided into the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is responsible for the greatest share of the counter-UAS market. The counter-UAS market in North America is forecast to register a CAGR of 27.09% during the forecast period.

The growth of the market in North America is driven by factors such as high military spending and technological advancements in the region. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the US was the biggest spender on the military. The country more investment from USD 596 billion in the year 2015 to USD 610 billion in the year 2017. Increasing investments by the US Department of Defense (DoD) on developing counter-UAS systems, in the recent years, have substantially fueled the demand for these systems.

Request Full Report-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MRF129

Our market research provides vital intelligence on market size, business trends, industry structure, market share, and market forecasts that are essential to developing business plans and strategy.

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels? What are market dynamics? What are challenges and opportunities? What is economic impact on market? What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

Access Full Report, here:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MRF129

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2025. To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MRF129

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Access Full Report, here:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MRF129

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/