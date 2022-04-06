Taiwan’s Gogoro goes public on Nasdaq

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Electric two-wheeler maker and swappable battery infrastructure provider Gogoro on Tuesday (April 5) became a publicly listed company trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Gogoro’s ordinary shares and warrants are listed under the new ticker symbols GGR and GGROW, respectively. The Taiwanese company completed its previously announced merger with special purpose acquisition company Poema Global Holding Corp. on April 4, with the new combined company operating under the name Gogoro Inc.

Gogoro opened the trading day on Tuesday at US$16 (NT$460.42) a share. Shares rose to as high as US$17.59 each and dipped to as low as US$13.24 before finally closing the trading day at US$14.02.

“Gogoro battery swapping is transforming urban mobility in the world’s most densely populated cities by changing how people use and share portable energy,” said Horace Luke (陸學森), founder and CEO of Gogoro.

“With innovative technology, an expanding global footprint, and an experienced management team, Gogoro is well-positioned to transform the urban mobility landscape and capitalize on the electric transition of nearly a billion two-wheel vehicles,” Luke added.