Taiwan not affected by Putin's visa restrictions: Foreign ministry

Ministry of Foreign Affairs says Taiwanese still able to apply for Russian visas

  723
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/06 11:47
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Wednesday (April 6) confirmed that Taiwan is not amongst the “unfriendly countries” hit by visa restrictions implemented by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin on Monday (April 4) signed a decree announcing the suspension of Russia's simplified visa issuance regime with certain EU countries as well as Norway, Switzerland, Denmark, and Iceland, according to Reuters. The decree also instructed Russia’s foreign ministry and other departments to consider issuing personal entry restrictions on "foreign citizens and stateless people who commit unfriendly actions against Russia, its citizens or its legal entities."

MOFA pointed out in a press release that some media outlets erroneously reported that Taiwan is also subject to Russian visa restrictions. Citizens are not affected by this latest development, the ministry said.

Since August 24, 2021, the Russian government has reopened visa applications for Taiwan nationals and does not restrict visa categories, MOFA said, adding it has not received any reports from Taiwanese citizens abroad that their applications for Russian visas have been rejected.

The ministry will continue to keep a close eye on the latest Russian visa information and evaluate the impacts on Taiwan and take necessary countermeasures in due course, MOFA said.
