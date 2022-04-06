Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Samsung outstrips Taiwan's TSMC, Intel in European patents for 2021

South Korean firm made up 13% of semiconductor filings

  696
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/06 11:35
A logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its Seocho building in Seoul, South Korea.

A logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its Seocho building in Seoul, South Korea. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — South Korea’s Samsung Electronics held the largest share of semiconductor patent applications in Europe for 2021, a new report by the European Patent Office (EPO) reveals.

The company made up 13% of all industry patent applications. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), with roughly a 3% share of the total, came in third place after Intel.

The South Korean conglomerate’s patent applications grew by 57% last year compared with 2020, according to a press release by the EPO. Samsung was part of a broader push by the country’s industry, with total semiconductor applications from South Korea rising by 36% overall.

Despite this, the U.S. held the highest share of semiconductor patents by a non-European country, with 19% of the total 3,748 patents filed. South Korea came in second with 18% of the total, followed by Japan at 16%.
Samsung
TSMC
patents
Europe
semiconductor industry

RELATED ARTICLES

British think tank urges EU to provide more substantial support for Taiwan
British think tank urges EU to provide more substantial support for Taiwan
2022/04/05 17:00
Taiwan’s TSMC reportedly tapped to make Nvidia GPUs in 2022
Taiwan’s TSMC reportedly tapped to make Nvidia GPUs in 2022
2022/04/05 14:06
Taiwan’s TSMC reportedly eyeing Q1 2023 for equipment move-in at Arizona fab
Taiwan’s TSMC reportedly eyeing Q1 2023 for equipment move-in at Arizona fab
2022/04/04 14:22
TSMC ups pandemic prevention measures as cases mount in Taiwan
TSMC ups pandemic prevention measures as cases mount in Taiwan
2022/04/02 10:17
Taiwan’s MediaTek overtook Qualcomm in smartphone AP market in 2021
Taiwan’s MediaTek overtook Qualcomm in smartphone AP market in 2021
2022/04/01 13:08

Updated : 2022-04-07 00:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
Taiwan reports 216 local COVID cases, the most so far this year
Taiwan reports 216 local COVID cases, the most so far this year
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
New Zealand cafe receives 1 star reviews for displaying Taiwan's flag on menu
New Zealand cafe receives 1 star reviews for displaying Taiwan's flag on menu
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, most in 10 months
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, most in 10 months
Taiwan mulling home quarantine for mild cases if daily COVID count exceeds 1,500
Taiwan mulling home quarantine for mild cases if daily COVID count exceeds 1,500
99 schools across Taiwan cancel classes due to COVID
99 schools across Taiwan cancel classes due to COVID
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Real Taiwan living experiences they don't tell you about
Real Taiwan living experiences they don't tell you about