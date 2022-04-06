Dachser revenue exceeds EUR 7 billion for the first time

2021 was an exceptional year: Increases in volume and high freight rates generated record growth; 78.3 percent jump in air and sea freight

2021 was an exceptional year for Dachser

Net revenue (in EUR millions)

2021

(provisional)

2020

Change in 2021

vs. 2020

Road Logistics

4,992

4,444

+12.3%

European Logistics

3,918

3,465

+13.1%

Food Logistics

1,074

979

+9.8%

Air & Sea Logistics

2,074

1,163

+78.3%

Group

7,066

5,608*

+26.0%



KEMPTEN, GERMANY - Media OutReach - 6 April 2022 -"There's no question that 2021 was exceptional in many ways, with some extreme challenges to overcome," says Dachser CEO Burkhard Eling. "It was marked by Brexit, the COVID-19 pandemic, and global supply chains pushed to breaking point, all of which caused great uncertainty among our customers. Even in this situation, we managed to offer logistics solutions while still maintaining a high level of quality and service. In this way, we strengthened ties with customers and pursued targeted expansion of business, especially with our major accounts. This was an extraordinary achievement, where the difficult conditions meant that our teams had to give their all."Dachser'sbusiness field—which comprises the transport and warehousing of industrial and consumer goods (European Logistics) and food (Food Logistics)—increased its revenue by 12.3 percent to EUR 4.99 billion in 2021. After lockdowns across southern Europe in 2020 led to a 2.2 percent drop in revenue, the result represents a significant increase—even over the pre-COVID year 2019.Thebusiness line raised its revenue by an impressive 13.1 percent to EUR 3.92 billion.Following several years of stagnation, the number of shipments increased significantly by 6.8 percent to 72.0 million; tonnage went up by even more, 8.5 percent, to 30.0 million. All regional business units—Germany, North Central Europe, France & Maghreb, and Iberia—recorded double-digit increases in revenue. Despite COVID-related restrictions for restaurants and hotels in Germany, the acquisition of new customers ensured that thebusiness line achieved revenue growth of 9.8 percent. This is the first time the business line surpassed one billion, achieving revenue of EUR 1.07 billion.In 2021, air and sea freight business was characterized by supply chain disruptions, a shortage of freight capacity, and correspondingly high rates. As a consequence of this development, thebusiness field was able to achieve record revenue growth of 78.3 percent. Shipments handled rose by 9.1 percent and tonnage jumped 20.9 percent. One particular success was the further expansion of air freight charters to a network of regular transports between Asia, Europe, and North America. Dachser completed a total of 230 charters in 2021. "Reliably available freight capacity gives customers planning certainty—and that was the key to our success in 2021. In addition, we were able to feed goods arriving from overseas directly into our own European overland transport network for distribution and delivery, which proved to be very advantageous," Eling explains.Volatility and challenges continue to shape the marketplace in 2022. The war in Ukraine is causing extreme human suffering, and will also leave deep marks on the global economy. Then there are the record energy and fuel costs, the further exacerbation of the driver shortage, and persistent disruptions to global supply chains. This last is caused in part by further outbreaks of COVID-19 such as happened recently in China and Hong Kong. "We must accept that we're in for yet another year in which maintaining supply chains will require crisis management, flexibility, and resilience," Eling says.Nevertheless, Dachser is also providing for the future by investing in logistics facilities, digital technologies, and equipment. After investing around EUR 100 million in 2021, the company plans to spend some EUR 200 million in 2022. "This includes lighthouse projects such as our fully automated high-bay storage warehouse in Memmingen. Featuring 52,000 pallet spaces, this facility will open in October," Eling explains. "At the same time, we're also making substantial investments in digitalization, climate protection, and especially in our employees—after all, logistics is and will always be a business run by people for people." In 2021, Dachser hired some 1,000 new employees worldwide, and around 2,200 young people are currently doing an apprenticeship at Dachser locations across the globe. Dachser's high equity ratio of approximately 60 percent provides strong support for the company's investment policy.*Rounding difference

About Dachser

Headquartered in Germany, Dachser is one of the world's leading logistics providers. Using its own in-house developed IT-systems, the company incorporates transport, warehousing, and value-added services to provide comprehensive supply chain solutions. Thanks to some 31,800 employees at 376 locations all over the globe, Dachser generated consolidated net revenue of approximately EUR 7.1 billion in 2021. The same year, the logistics provider handled a total of 83.6 million shipments weighing 42.8 million metric tons. The logistics service provider is represented by its own country organizations in 42 countries. In Asia, there are branch offices in 43 locations across 12 Business Areas. Its Asia Pacific Regional Head Office is located in Hong Kong.



For more information about Dachser, please visit www.dachser.hk



