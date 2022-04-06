Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Russia turns to China for microchips for in-demand domestic bank cards

  307
By REUTERS
2022/04/06 11:00
Microchip (Pixabay photo)

Microchip (Pixabay photo)

Russia is turning to microchip manufactures in China to circumvent western sanctions which have boosted demand for bank cards linked to the Mir payment system, an executive with the domestic payment system said.

Western sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine have cut Moscow off the global financial system and from nearly half of its $640 billion in gold and foreign exchange reserves.

Oleg Tishakov, a board member with the National Card Payment System (NSPK), said Russia is facing a shortage of microchips as Asian manufactures suspend production amid a coronavirus pandemic and European suppliers have stopped cooperating with Moscow following sanctions.

"We are looking for new microchip suppliers and [have] found a couple in China, with certification process ongoing," Tishakov told a conference on Tuesday, without giving further details.

Some of Russia's biggest banks no longer have access to the SWIFT global banking messaging system, and international payment cards Visa and MasterCard have stopped servicing Russian accounts abroad. Mir's connection to Apple Pay was removed last month.

NSPK issued over 2 million Mir cards between the end of 2021 and March, according to Reuters calculations based on the system's data, with total cards outstanding now at 116 million.

All major Russian banks have reported an increased demand for the domestic card, which some now issue in a co-brand with China's UnionPay, an alternative payment system to Visa and MasterCard for purchases by Russians abroad.

Mir cards are also accepted by some banks in Turkey, Vietnam, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Georgia breakaway regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia. Read full story

(Reporting by Reuters)
Russia
China

RELATED ARTICLES

Phoenix TV quitting Taiwan after being listed as China-owned company
Phoenix TV quitting Taiwan after being listed as China-owned company
2022/04/06 12:05
Taiwan not affected by Putin's visa restrictions: Foreign ministry
Taiwan not affected by Putin's visa restrictions: Foreign ministry
2022/04/06 11:47
British think tank urges EU to provide more substantial support for Taiwan
British think tank urges EU to provide more substantial support for Taiwan
2022/04/05 17:00
New Zealand cafe receives 1 star reviews for displaying Taiwan's flag on menu
New Zealand cafe receives 1 star reviews for displaying Taiwan's flag on menu
2022/04/05 15:30
Rejection of Chinese rule the general consensus in Taiwan: Foreign minister
Rejection of Chinese rule the general consensus in Taiwan: Foreign minister
2022/04/05 12:27

Updated : 2022-04-07 00:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
Taiwan reports 216 local COVID cases, the most so far this year
Taiwan reports 216 local COVID cases, the most so far this year
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
New Zealand cafe receives 1 star reviews for displaying Taiwan's flag on menu
New Zealand cafe receives 1 star reviews for displaying Taiwan's flag on menu
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, most in 10 months
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, most in 10 months
Taiwan mulling home quarantine for mild cases if daily COVID count exceeds 1,500
Taiwan mulling home quarantine for mild cases if daily COVID count exceeds 1,500
99 schools across Taiwan cancel classes due to COVID
99 schools across Taiwan cancel classes due to COVID
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Real Taiwan living experiences they don't tell you about
Real Taiwan living experiences they don't tell you about