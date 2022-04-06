Taiwan thanks US for Patriot missile weapons sale

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has officially thanked the Biden administration for approving its third arms package to the country and the second in 2022 alone.

Announced by the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) on Tuesday (April 5), the package is valued at US$95 million (NT$2.72 billion) and includes equipment and services aimed at maintaining Taiwan's existing Patriot missile defense system, per a CNA report.

Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said on Wednesday (April 6) that the sale not only reflects the rock-solid partnership between Taiwan and the U.S. but also proves that Washington places great importance on Taiwan’s security. Taiwan will continue to show its determination to defend itself and uphold regional peace and security, amplifying the positive role the country plays in the world, Chang added.

Chang said the arms package shows the U.S. is committed to the Taiwan Relations Act and the country’s Six Assurances on Taiwan’s security. Taiwan will continue to deepen partnerships with the U.S. and other like-minded countries and firmly defend the universal values ​​of freedom and democracy, he emphasized.