US State Department approves potential sale of Patriot missile technical support for Taiwan

Support services include training, operation, maintenance of Patriot missiles

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/06 11:05
Taiwanese Patriot missile launchers.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of contractor technical assistance and related equipment to help Taiwan maintain its Patriot missiles for approximately US$95 million (NT$2.73 billion).

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a press release that the assistance consists of “training, planning, fielding, deployment, operation, maintenance, and sustainment of the Patriot Air Defense System, associated equipment, and logistics support elements.” The sale will also provide Patriot missile ground support equipment, spare parts, and other required items to support technical assistance activities, the agency said.

The DSCA said that the proposed sale will “help to sustain the recipient’s missile density and ensure readiness for air operations,” adding that Taiwan will be able to use its Patriot missiles as “a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen homeland defense.”

Taiwan will not have any trouble integrating technical support and services into its armed forces, the DSCA said.

This is the third arms sale to Taiwan since U.S. President Joe Biden took office. The Ministry of National Defense has said it shows the U.S. attaches great importance to Taiwan's national defense and security, CNA reported.
Taiwan
U.S.
Patriot missiles
DSCA

