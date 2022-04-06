4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday (April 5), marking the fourth day of intrusions this month.

Four People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-11 fighter jets flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLAAF planes.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves.

So far this month, seven Chinese military aircraft have been tracked in Taiwan’s identification zone, including two spotter planes and five fighter jets.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner. In 2021, Chinese military planes entered the ADIZ on 961 instances over 239 days, according to the MND.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of Chinese fighter jets on April 5. (MND image)