Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Kansas' victory most-viewed men's title game on cable TV

By Associated Press
2022/04/06 07:06
Kansas' victory most-viewed men's title game on cable TV

NEW YORK (AP) — Kansas' comeback victory over North Carolina to win the NCAA basketball championship was the most-viewed men's title game on cable television.

The Jayhawks' 72-69 win averaged 18.1 million viewers on TBS, TNT and truTV. It is also a 4% increase over last year's title game between Baylor and Gonzaga on CBS. This was the third time the championship game was on Turner networks, but first since 2018. They were supposed to have the 2020 final, but the tournament was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The entire tournament on CBS and Turner averaged 10.7 million viewers, a 13% increase over last year.

Kansas' 16-point rally, which was the biggest comeback in championship game history, was also the third most-watched college basketball game in cable TV history. Saturday's semifinal matchup between North Carolina and Duke, averaged 18.5 million, ranks second. The 2015 semifinal between Wisconsin and Kentucky — also on Turner — is No. 1 (22.63 million).

___

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-04-07 00:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
Taiwan reports 216 local COVID cases, the most so far this year
Taiwan reports 216 local COVID cases, the most so far this year
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
New Zealand cafe receives 1 star reviews for displaying Taiwan's flag on menu
New Zealand cafe receives 1 star reviews for displaying Taiwan's flag on menu
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, most in 10 months
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, most in 10 months
Taiwan mulling home quarantine for mild cases if daily COVID count exceeds 1,500
Taiwan mulling home quarantine for mild cases if daily COVID count exceeds 1,500
99 schools across Taiwan cancel classes due to COVID
99 schools across Taiwan cancel classes due to COVID
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Real Taiwan living experiences they don't tell you about
Real Taiwan living experiences they don't tell you about