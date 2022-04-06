Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Moore tapped to replace longtime Harvard women's hoops coach

By Associated Press
2022/04/06 04:54
Moore tapped to replace longtime Harvard women's hoops coach

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Harvard's women's basketball program is set to begin a new era.

On Tuesday, the school announced the hiring of Carrie Moore as head coach, making her just the second person to hold that post in the past four decades. She replaces Kathy Delaney-Smith, who retired last month after 40 years, an Ivy League-record 630 victories, 11 conference championship and six trips to the NCAA Tournament.

Moore arrives in Cambridge after spending this past season as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Michigan, where she helped the Wolverines end the regular season ranked 12th in the Associated Press Top 25 and reach the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Tournament.

Prior to that she spent two seasons at North Carolina in the same role. She also was an assistant at Princeton (2016-2019) and Creighton (2010-2015).

Moore called the opportunity humbling.

“A very special thank you to coach Kathy Delaney-Smith for building such a tremendous foundation here and for your long history of fighting for women,” Moore said in a statement. “Congratulations on your retirement. I am absolutely thrilled to lead these incredible young women and move this program forward. I can’t wait to get started.”

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-04-06 07:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
Taiwan reports 216 local COVID cases, the most so far this year
Taiwan reports 216 local COVID cases, the most so far this year
Real Taiwan living experiences they don't tell you about
Real Taiwan living experiences they don't tell you about
Taiwan relaxes regulations for recovered COVID cases exiting quarantine
Taiwan relaxes regulations for recovered COVID cases exiting quarantine
New Taipei mayor urges central government to choose clear-cut COVID strategy
New Taipei mayor urges central government to choose clear-cut COVID strategy
Taiwan reports 133 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 133 local COVID cases
New Zealand cafe receives 1 star reviews for displaying Taiwan's flag on menu
New Zealand cafe receives 1 star reviews for displaying Taiwan's flag on menu
University suspends in-person classes after 120-plus students attend Taiwan Music Festival
University suspends in-person classes after 120-plus students attend Taiwan Music Festival
'You've got 25 seconds': US Navy vet on intercepting Chinese hypersonic missiles
'You've got 25 seconds': US Navy vet on intercepting Chinese hypersonic missiles
Taiwan confirms 183 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 183 local COVID cases