Tuesday At River Oaks Country Club Houston Purse: $594,950 Surface: Red clay HOUSTON (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 32

Jeffrey John Wolf, United States, def. Jenson Brooksby (8), United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Steven Diez, Canada, 6-3, 6-2.