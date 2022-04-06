Russian appeals against sports bans to be heard by CAS

Russia delegate Alexey Sorokin, right, gestures as speaks to journalists end of the FIFA congress at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Doha... Russia delegate Alexey Sorokin, right, gestures as speaks to journalists end of the FIFA congress at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, March 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russian federations and athletes have filed multiple legal challenges to fight their bans from international sports events because of their country waging war on Ukraine.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Tuesday that Russian officials have filed appeals against governing bodies in soccer, figure skating and speed skating, gymnastics, rowing, rugby and biathlon.

The figure skating appeal involves Olympic pairs silver medalists Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov, who went on stage at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow for a rally last month supporting Russian president Vladimir Putin and the invasion.

Russian Olympic officials have also challenged the European OIympic Committee’s exclusion of teams and athletes from its youth multi-sport events.

The headline legal case in soccer saw FIFA ban Russian teams from its global competitions, which removed the men’s national team from World Cup qualifying last month. Poland advanced to the World Cup last week after getting a bye past Russia in the playoff semifinals.

Judges are now being selected for the Russian soccer appeal, CAS said, though “no procedural calendar has been established yet.”

A separate appeal was filed against a UEFA ban on Russian national and club teams from European competitions, and the two soccer cases could be combined.

Though Russian teams and athletes are almost entirely banned from international competitions, few Olympic sports have suspended their Russian member federation. Russian officials were able to attend the FIFA congress of member countries last week in Qatar.

The International Olympic Committee has also declined to suspend the Russian Olympic Committee, or its two members from Russia — Yelena Isinbayeva, the women’s pole vault world-record holder, and Shamil Tarpishchev.

