US-Apple-Books-Top-10

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/05 22:50
US Bestseller List - Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)

1. What Happened to the Bennetts by Lisa Scottoline - 9780525539681 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. The Viscount Who Loved Me by Julia Quinn - 9780062424075 - (Avon)

3. Bridgerton Collection Volume 1 by Julia Quinn - 9780063045118 - (Avon)

4. An Offer From a Gentleman by Julia Quinn - 9780062424082 - (Avon)

5. Verity by Colleen Hoover - 9781538724743 - (Grand Central Publishing)

6. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Run, Rose, Run by Dolly Parton & James Patterson - 9780759554375 - (Little, Brown and Company)

8. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books)

9. The Diamond Eye by Kate Quinn - 9780062943521 - (William Morrow)

10. The Missing Piece by John Lescroart - 9781982170516 - (Atria Books)

Updated : 2022-04-06 05:52 GMT+08:00

