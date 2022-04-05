Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/05 22:02
Baseball Glance

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
Toronto 0 0 .000 _
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 0 0 .000 _
Miami 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Philadelphia 0 0 .000 _
Washington 0 0 .000 _
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 _
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 _
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 _
St. Louis 0 0 .000 _
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 0 0 .000 _
Colorado 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
San Diego 0 0 .000 _
San Francisco 0 0 .000 _

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia (Suárez 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 1-0), 12:35 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Detroit (Alexander 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia (Suárez 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 1-0), 12:35 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 8:08 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.