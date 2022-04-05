Alexa
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/05 22:00
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
x-Florida 69 48 15 6 102 287 204 28-6-0 20-9-6 13-2-2
m-Carolina 69 45 16 8 98 230 164 25-6-4 20-10-4 12-7-1
a-Toronto 69 45 19 5 95 264 209 25-7-2 20-12-3 12-6-0
m-N.Y. Rangers 70 44 20 6 94 214 185 22-7-4 22-13-2 11-7-1
a-Boston 69 44 20 5 93 220 185 22-11-2 22-9-3 14-4-1
Tampa Bay 69 43 19 7 93 230 198 21-7-5 22-12-2 12-7-2
m-Pittsburgh 70 41 19 10 92 233 188 19-10-5 22-9-5 12-6-2
Washington 69 37 22 10 84 226 202 16-15-5 21-7-5 14-6-1
N.Y. Islanders 68 32 27 9 73 190 186 18-13-4 14-14-5 11-6-2
Columbus 70 32 32 6 70 225 263 18-14-4 14-18-2 8-15-0
Detroit 69 26 34 9 61 197 268 17-13-6 9-21-3 6-11-3
Buffalo 70 25 34 11 61 193 248 13-17-6 12-17-5 7-11-4
Ottawa 68 25 37 6 56 181 221 13-19-3 12-18-3 7-11-2
Philadelphia 69 22 36 11 55 179 246 13-16-6 9-20-5 6-11-4
New Jersey 69 24 39 6 54 213 258 16-15-4 8-24-2 9-12-2
Montreal 69 19 39 11 49 178 262 10-19-4 9-20-7 8-10-3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
c-Colorado 69 49 14 6 104 262 189 28-4-3 21-10-3 13-5-3
c-Minnesota 68 43 20 5 91 252 209 24-7-2 19-13-3 10-8-1
p-Calgary 69 41 19 9 91 241 173 21-8-7 20-11-2 11-7-2
c-St. Louis 69 39 20 10 88 250 202 22-9-4 17-11-6 13-5-3
p-Los Angeles 72 38 24 10 86 207 205 18-15-4 20-9-6 9-9-3
p-Edmonton 70 40 25 5 85 249 225 23-12-0 17-13-5 16-5-0
Nashville 68 39 25 4 82 224 199 21-11-0 18-14-4 13-6-1
Vegas 71 39 28 4 82 227 210 20-13-3 19-15-1 15-5-1
Dallas 68 39 26 3 81 201 204 21-9-1 18-17-2 13-8-2
Winnipeg 70 33 27 10 76 217 219 19-14-2 14-13-8 13-6-5
Vancouver 70 32 28 10 74 198 202 14-14-6 18-14-4 8-5-6
Anaheim 71 28 31 12 68 199 230 16-16-5 12-15-7 10-9-3
San Jose 68 29 31 8 66 181 218 16-15-4 13-16-4 8-8-3
Chicago 70 24 35 11 59 188 247 11-17-6 13-18-5 4-13-6
Seattle 69 22 41 6 50 182 242 12-20-3 10-21-3 5-16-0
Arizona 70 22 43 5 49 177 254 10-23-1 12-20-4 7-12-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Monday's Games

Boston 3, Columbus 2, OT

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 2

St. Louis 5, Arizona 1

Calgary 3, Los Angeles 2

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Updated : 2022-04-06 05:48 GMT+08:00

