Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2022/04/06 02:00
Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Tuesday, April 5, 2022

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds breaking;32;27;A t-storm around;32;26;WSW;15;76%;93%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;34;23;Sunny and hot;37;23;NE;8;34%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy and very warm;29;13;High clouds and warm;29;13;W;12;29%;1%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, breezy;16;14;A little a.m. rain;14;12;W;22;57%;59%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain;12;9;A couple of showers;12;8;SW;37;77%;100%;1

Anchorage, United States;A little a.m. snow;5;0;Mostly cloudy;6;-1;ESE;14;53%;44%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler but pleasant;22;16;Some sun;25;17;SE;10;42%;1%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy;12;-4;Partly sunny;7;-6;NW;14;67%;1%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mainly cloudy, humid;28;22;Humid with a t-storm;31;23;ESE;9;81%;84%;2

Athens, Greece;Decreasing clouds;19;9;Abundant sunshine;19;11;S;11;55%;60%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;21;18;A morning shower;26;17;WSW;15;61%;68%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny, warm;32;16;Very hot;36;22;SSE;16;17%;1%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Periods of rain;32;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;23;SSE;7;85%;93%;5

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;33;19;Partial sunshine;33;20;E;11;40%;2%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;36;26;Mostly cloudy;36;26;ESE;8;49%;28%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Increasing clouds;14;9;Mostly sunny;15;8;WSW;14;57%;27%;6

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;24;6;Partly sunny, cooler;14;4;S;10;20%;40%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Milder with sunshine;17;4;Increasing clouds;21;9;SE;10;48%;70%;5

Berlin, Germany;Rain and drizzle;9;6;Cloudy;13;8;SW;18;70%;44%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;17;11;Mostly cloudy;20;11;SE;9;69%;44%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and nice;30;19;Sunshine and nice;31;18;SE;14;46%;5%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy in the p.m.;11;8;Pleasant and warmer;19;8;S;16;50%;36%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Rain and drizzle;13;8;P.M. showers, breezy;11;8;SW;26;77%;99%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny;17;2;Mostly sunny, warmer;20;7;SE;9;54%;8%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Warmer with clearing;13;5;Pleasant and warmer;19;4;SE;10;59%;18%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;24;12;Sunny and pleasant;27;14;NNE;10;74%;2%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;30;19;A t-storm around;30;20;NE;11;41%;64%;12

Busan, South Korea;Sun, some clouds;19;7;Partly sunny;22;7;SW;10;41%;0%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Very hot;38;25;Very hot;38;21;N;14;8%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;A morning shower;18;14;A couple of showers;17;13;S;17;65%;72%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;31;18;A morning shower;30;19;SSE;3;60%;69%;11

Chennai, India;Partial sunshine;35;27;Clouds and sun;36;27;SSE;11;70%;26%;6

Chicago, United States;A little p.m. rain;10;8;A touch of a.m. rain;14;5;WSW;21;52%;85%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;A p.m. shower or two;31;25;S;9;69%;78%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower in the a.m.;6;0;Periods of rain;9;4;SW;17;88%;99%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;24;18;Mostly sunny, nice;24;20;N;24;78%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Sunshine and warmer;32;14;Sunny and cooler;22;9;NNW;24;30%;5%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny;33;25;Warm, an a.m. shower;34;24;SE;12;66%;46%;10

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and hot;39;23;Hot with hazy sun;40;23;NW;13;19%;0%;10

Denver, United States;Winds subsiding;15;-1;Partly sunny, chilly;8;-2;NW;22;24%;4%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny and hot;38;24;Mostly sunny and hot;39;24;SSE;13;53%;1%;11

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;34;23;A shower in the p.m.;32;23;SSE;7;68%;68%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy with showers;12;5;A couple of showers;12;2;W;37;72%;93%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Warm with hazy sun;30;11;Mostly cloudy, warm;29;14;NNE;13;24%;0%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain;15;12;A couple of showers;17;12;W;18;74%;86%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny, nice;25;18;Sunshine, pleasant;27;20;SSW;8;62%;15%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;A p.m. thunderstorm;22;17;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;E;7;82%;87%;5

Havana, Cuba;Sunny;32;23;Brilliant sunshine;33;23;S;16;58%;4%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Afternoon snow;0;-5;Cloudy and chilly;1;-2;SW;25;62%;76%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Rain and a t-storm;34;25;A t-storm or two;33;24;W;9;64%;88%;11

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and delightful;26;17;Mostly sunny, nice;27;18;E;8;60%;8%;11

Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;27;21;A shower in spots;28;22;ENE;22;56%;53%;7

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;38;25;Hazy sun;38;24;SSE;11;29%;2%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine and hot;35;20;Very hot;36;20;N;16;23%;0%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain this morning;13;4;Sunny and milder;16;2;ENE;11;73%;0%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;A shower and t-storm;33;24;SSW;10;75%;78%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;33;25;Sunny and nice;32;25;N;11;48%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Warmer;24;14;Sunny and pleasant;24;11;S;12;53%;1%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;26;8;Mostly sunny;21;10;NE;9;23%;0%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;34;25;Breezy in the p.m.;38;25;WNW;19;39%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;More sun than clouds;29;17;Mostly sunny;29;16;SW;9;51%;4%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Hot with hazy sun;44;27;Sunny and hot;42;28;N;15;13%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A little a.m. rain;9;4;Milder;13;6;SW;16;65%;33%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy;30;26;Increasingly windy;31;25;E;24;59%;56%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;33;24;A t-storm around;34;24;SSW;8;63%;55%;11

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;33;27;Plenty of sun;34;26;S;18;59%;0%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;NNW;8;76%;93%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers;12;3;An afternoon shower;14;4;ENE;10;67%;72%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;34;26;Clearing;34;27;SW;11;66%;44%;6

Lima, Peru;Nice with some sun;22;17;Decreasing clouds;22;17;SSE;14;78%;34%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;A bit of a.m. rain;11;7;Partly sunny, warmer;17;11;NW;12;68%;4%;7

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy and breezy;15;8;Breezy with showers;12;6;WSW;28;76%;97%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and warmer;27;15;Sunny and hot;33;18;E;10;40%;1%;8

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;31;25;Clouds and sun;30;25;S;13;73%;34%;11

Madrid, Spain;A touch of a.m. rain;12;4;Sunshine and milder;17;5;W;8;59%;4%;7

Male, Maldives;Plenty of sun;33;28;Sunshine;33;28;NNE;6;61%;10%;13

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;31;24;Couple of t-storms;29;24;ENE;8;84%;94%;6

Manila, Philippines;Downpours;28;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;27;E;11;52%;59%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly cloudy;20;14;Mostly cloudy;20;14;ESE;10;67%;44%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;28;13;Partly sunny, nice;29;13;N;11;17%;0%;13

Miami, United States;Humid;29;26;Humid with some sun;30;26;SSE;21;68%;36%;8

Minsk, Belarus;A bit of a.m. snow;5;-2;Periods of rain;7;3;SW;16;68%;93%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Warm this morning;40;26;Not as warm;34;26;ESE;18;59%;3%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;23;12;Nice with sunshine;25;13;NE;10;73%;2%;5

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;11;2;Sun and clouds;13;5;NE;11;46%;55%;5

Moscow, Russia;A few p.m. flurries;5;1;A bit of a.m. snow;5;1;WSW;21;57%;62%;2

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun and humid;33;28;Hazy sunshine;33;28;SSW;11;66%;2%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;29;16;Breezy in the p.m.;28;16;NNE;18;53%;44%;13

New York, United States;A little p.m. rain;14;8;Rain in the morning;11;7;ENE;24;80%;89%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly cloudy, warm;29;11;Sunny and very warm;26;12;WNW;17;44%;0%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun, mild;10;4;A shower in the a.m.;11;-2;NW;13;78%;55%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clearing and milder;19;10;Mostly cloudy;20;7;SW;8;42%;1%;4

Oslo, Norway;Not as cold;4;-6;Cloudy;5;-2;SE;6;39%;71%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Increasing clouds;13;2;Breezy with some sun;14;4;E;25;51%;84%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;33;27;Breezy;31;26;E;25;71%;76%;10

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NNW;10;79%;74%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;An afternoon shower;31;24;A little p.m. rain;30;23;E;12;77%;89%;3

Paris, France;A shower or two;13;7;A shower in the p.m.;14;10;SW;18;63%;91%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and beautiful;25;16;Inc. clouds;28;19;E;14;49%;0%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers around;33;25;A t-storm or two;34;25;ENE;13;65%;84%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;30;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;NNE;17;74%;88%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in the p.m.;33;21;Mostly sunny;34;21;E;12;46%;10%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy;9;8;Milder;16;9;SW;17;58%;35%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;16;2;Mostly cloudy;15;-2;E;10;30%;90%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;21;11;Afternoon rain;20;11;SW;13;66%;94%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Rain this afternoon;16;11;Showers around;17;7;S;16;80%;75%;6

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy;30;24;An afternoon shower;30;24;SE;12;70%;91%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;A bit of a.m. snow;0;-3;Sunshine, but cold;-1;-5;NNE;20;58%;0%;3

Riga, Latvia;Snow and rain;5;-1;A little p.m. rain;8;3;SSE;19;48%;93%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;25;Periods of sun;28;23;WNW;14;73%;44%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, very hot;37;22;Sunny and very warm;35;24;SSE;13;7%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Sunny and warmer;17;3;Cooler with rain;14;7;NNE;7;85%;98%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain/snow showers;4;-1;Breezy in the p.m.;4;-3;W;23;51%;80%;3

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;19;10;Mostly sunny;24;12;SW;11;49%;1%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Humid with a t-storm;25;18;A t-storm in spots;28;17;ENE;12;75%;45%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, breezy;29;23;Breezy;29;23;E;22;71%;61%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid with a shower;24;18;A shower or two;25;19;WSW;9;83%;86%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;26;11;Nice with sunshine;25;11;ENE;13;9%;0%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;29;11;Sunny and nice;26;11;SW;9;34%;1%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in places;31;20;Mostly sunny, nice;31;20;E;10;71%;72%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cool with some sun;14;6;Partly sunny, warmer;17;8;NNW;13;67%;4%;7

Seattle, United States;A shower or two;12;2;Partly sunny;16;6;NE;10;54%;4%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Clouding up;15;5;Partly sunny;18;7;SSW;8;54%;65%;7

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;14;11;Cloudy and warmer;23;13;S;10;60%;44%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;32;25;A morning shower;31;24;NW;10;72%;82%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;15;2;Turning cloudy, mild;20;5;S;6;49%;70%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Nice with some sun;28;24;Mostly sunny, nice;29;24;E;18;63%;66%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Brisk and cold;2;-4;Not as cold;6;-3;SSE;16;42%;80%;2

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;25;18;A couple of showers;23;19;E;12;74%;99%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Warmer;24;17;Periods of sun, nice;27;18;E;18;60%;36%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow and rain;0;-2;Cloudy and chilly;3;-2;S;24;55%;96%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;31;16;Mostly cloudy, warm;30;17;ENE;13;31%;1%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;17;8;P.M. showers, breezy;19;9;NNW;17;60%;100%;2

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;28;16;Breezy in the p.m.;27;16;W;20;12%;0%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Hot;33;19;Sunshine, not as hot;28;16;SSW;16;45%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Decreasing clouds;19;5;Periods of sun;22;12;WNW;7;56%;77%;6

Tokyo, Japan;A shower or two;15;10;Mostly cloudy;17;10;SSE;13;73%;3%;6

Toronto, Canada;Clearing and breezy;7;4;A little p.m. rain;8;5;S;30;81%;95%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Cloudy, not as warm;25;18;Hazy sunshine;28;15;WNW;11;43%;0%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Increasing clouds;20;14;Breezy in the p.m.;22;12;W;15;60%;9%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Showers of rain/snow;6;-7;Breezy in the p.m.;13;-6;NW;19;47%;3%;5

Vancouver, Canada;A shower or two;11;3;A thick cloud cover;13;7;NE;7;46%;4%;1

Vienna, Austria;Windy;10;9;Pleasant and warmer;19;10;ESE;12;55%;40%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny;33;20;Partly sunny, warm;33;22;ESE;8;43%;13%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow and rain;4;-2;Periods of rain;8;6;SW;17;62%;96%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Winds subsiding;9;3;A little a.m. rain;13;8;SSW;19;69%;66%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;20;18;Afternoon showers;20;12;S;40;85%;92%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Very warm;36;26;Mostly cloudy, warm;37;26;WSW;9;43%;59%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy, mild;20;9;An afternoon shower;17;8;NE;9;43%;66%;2

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-04-06 05:45 GMT+08:00

