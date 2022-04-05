Meat pie snatcher detained in south Taiwan

TAIPE (Taiwan News) — A man was arrested and detained for snatching a woman's handbag containing seven meat pies, on Sunday (April 3).

The man, surnamed Hsieh (謝), took the bag while the woman was stopped at a traffic light on a scooter in downtown Tainan around 12:30 p.m., CNA reported, citing Tainan City Police Department’s Second Precinct.

The green onion meat pies cost just NT$484 (US$17), but nevertheless, police investigated and caught the man with the help of surveillance videos in the city’s Guiren District. Police found the suspect’s scooter outside a rented apartment and arrested Hsieh when he left the building.

Hsieh had eaten three of the pies. However, since Hsieh's intent was to take the woman's money and considering his long criminal record, the police applied to the local court to detain him, which was approved, per CNA.