Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan expresses condolences over major fire at Somaliland market

Waaheen Market blaze injured 28 people, destroyed more than US$2 billion worth of property

  1394
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/05 17:39
(Somaliland Post photo)

(Somaliland Post photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has expressed its sympathies for a fire that broke out Friday (April 1) at the Waaheen Market in Hargeisa, Somaliland’s capital.

Deputy Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Tsui Ching-lin (崔靜麟) said on Tuesday (April 5) that Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) instructed Yang Syin-yi (楊心怡), director of MOFA's Department of West Asian and African Affairs, to call on Somaliland's representative in Taiwan, Mohamed Omar Hagi, and express condolences, the Liberty Times reported.

Wu also ordered Taiwan's representative to Somaliland, Allen Lou (羅震華), to meet with senior Somaliland government officials to do the same. The East African nation has thanked Taiwan for its kind thoughts, per the Liberty Times.

MOFA also said in a tweet on April 2 that it extends its “heartfelt sympathies” to those hurt in the fire. “Although the damage is significant, we have full confidence Somaliland will rise like a phoenix from the ashes,” it said.

MOFA added, “Taiwan stands with its Horn of Africa friend and partner at this challenging time.”

The fire caused approximately US$2 billion in property damage, ABC cited Somaliland officials as saying. At least 28 people were injured.
Taiwan
Somaliland
Waaheen Market blaze

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan court upholds death sentence for man convicted of killing girlfriend, twin sons
Taiwan court upholds death sentence for man convicted of killing girlfriend, twin sons
2022/04/05 17:58
British think tank urges EU to provide more substantial support for Taiwan
British think tank urges EU to provide more substantial support for Taiwan
2022/04/05 17:00
New Zealand cafe receives 1 star reviews for displaying Taiwan's flag on menu
New Zealand cafe receives 1 star reviews for displaying Taiwan's flag on menu
2022/04/05 15:30
Taiwan reports 216 local COVID cases, the most so far this year
Taiwan reports 216 local COVID cases, the most so far this year
2022/04/05 14:30
Rejection of Chinese rule the general consensus in Taiwan: Foreign minister
Rejection of Chinese rule the general consensus in Taiwan: Foreign minister
2022/04/05 12:27

Updated : 2022-04-06 05:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
Taiwan reports 216 local COVID cases, the most so far this year
Taiwan reports 216 local COVID cases, the most so far this year
Real Taiwan living experiences they don't tell you about
Real Taiwan living experiences they don't tell you about
Taiwan relaxes regulations for recovered COVID cases exiting quarantine
Taiwan relaxes regulations for recovered COVID cases exiting quarantine
New Taipei mayor urges central government to choose clear-cut COVID strategy
New Taipei mayor urges central government to choose clear-cut COVID strategy
Taiwan reports 133 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 133 local COVID cases
New Zealand cafe receives 1 star reviews for displaying Taiwan's flag on menu
New Zealand cafe receives 1 star reviews for displaying Taiwan's flag on menu
University suspends in-person classes after 120-plus students attend Taiwan Music Festival
University suspends in-person classes after 120-plus students attend Taiwan Music Festival
Taiwan confirms 183 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 183 local COVID cases
'You've got 25 seconds': US Navy vet on intercepting Chinese hypersonic missiles
'You've got 25 seconds': US Navy vet on intercepting Chinese hypersonic missiles