British think tank urges EU to provide more substantial support for Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A report on cross-strait stability and European security published March 30 by U.K. think tank the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) argues that the EU can do more to help Taiwan in the event of a Taiwan Strait conflict.

The report notes that most European nations still adhere to a "one China" policy and only verbally support Taiwan. It says by taking this approach, Europe will ultimately pay a higher price if a Taiwan-China conflict does break out.

Europe must shake off its fears of potential Chinese retaliation, the report says.

The authors recommend that the EU use its economic strength as a tool to dissuade China from continuing its military aggression toward Taiwan. Europe could suspend investment in China and the import of Chinese goods, but this would require concerted action from countries in the region, the IISS insists.

The think tank says that considering the Russian threat, countries such as France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, the U.K., and Poland can assist Taiwan militarily, such as in gray zone conflicts and cyberwarfare and by sharing military intelligence. Additionally, these nations can hold joint drills with the Taiwan Coast Guard, according to the IISS.

The report also points out that though Taiwan is only the EU’s 14th largest trading partner, it has multiple high-tech advantages and a central role in the global supply chain.