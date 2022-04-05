Antimicrobial Coatings Market Drivers and Key Players Strategies Analyzed 2022-2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Antimicrobial Coatings market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global antimicrobial coatings market size was US$ 3.6 billion in 2021. The global antimicrobial coatings market is forecast to grow to US$ 9.12 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Antimicrobial Coatings market report 2022 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

Factors Influencing the Market

The surging demand for maintaining health and hygiene will drive the antimicrobial coatings market forward. In addition, initiatives and investments from government bodies to boost healthcare infrastructure is forecast to fuel the growth of the global antimicrobial coatings market.

Stringent regulations to implement antimicrobial coatings will contribute to the growth of the global antimicrobial coatings market. In addition, escalating concerns related to hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) will contribute to the growth of the market. HAIs are one of the major causes of mortality and morbidity. In addition, approximately 1.7 million patients suffer from HAIs every year, according to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion. Among these, around 100,000 patients die from infections. The cause of HAIs is somehow linked to medical devices. Thus, the demand for antimicrobial coatings is forecast to increase in the coming years.

The demand for personal hygiene and safety products is increasing. Thus, it has become essential for manufacturers to develop antimicrobial products. On the contrary, the high investment cost associated with antimicrobial coatings may limit the growth of the antimicrobial coatings market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global antimicrobial coatings have been witnessing significant growth due to the growing medical & healthcare sector. It is due to the rising awareness amongst the population. In addition, growing government initiatives to prevent the spread of HAIs benefit the market.

The demand for novel technology and drugs increased steeply during the pandemic. As a result, it influenced the demand for antimicrobial coatings. Governments also increased healthcare expenditure, which is contributing to the growth of the industry.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the largest share in the antimicrobial coatings market. The growth of the regional antimicrobial coatings market is attributed to the presence vast number of COVID-19 patients and rising investments in the healthcare sector. In addition, stringent regulations related to the manufacturing of novel drugs and equipment are forecast to benefit the market. The governments in the North American countries have also channelled significant initiatives to curb HAIs. In October 2016, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) unveiled National Action Plan. The plan aims to curb healthcare-associated infections. Thus, the North America market for antimicrobial coatings will grow rapidly.

Competitors in the Market

AkzoNobel

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Axalta Coating Systems

PPG Industries

Nippon Paint Holdings

DuPont de Nemours

RPM International Inc.

Diamond Vogel Paint Company

BASF SE

Burke Industrial Coatings LLC

Other prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global antimicrobial coatings market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

Based on the type, the antimicrobial coatings market has been segmented into –

Silver

Copper

Titanium dioxide

Based on the application, the antimicrobial coatings market has been segmented into-

Medical & Healthcare

Foods & Beverages

Building & Construction

HVAC system

Protective Clothing

Transportation

Based on the region, the antimicrobial coatings market has been segmented into-

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

