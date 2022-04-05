Smart Parking Market Size is Booming in Upcoming Years Due To Global Demand and Business Opportunities 2030

Smart Parking market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Smart Parking market by region.

The smart parking market is expected to grow at CAGR of 10.97% during the forecast period 2017 to 2023.

The smart parking is a system which guides the driver in finding a vacant spot for vehicle parking. This type of parking system helps in detecting the parking space through the sensors along with directing the driver about the empty space. RFID, smartapp, ultrasonic are some of the technologies that are used in the smart parking system.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Smart Parking.

The factors which are influencing the smart parking market include the higher demand for the smart cities solution. Also, growing urbanization is another reason for the growth of the smart parking market. The smart parking system is currently being highly adopted by the shopping centers, universities, airports and city garages.

The ability for analyzing, connecting and automating data collected from the devices and powered by the Internet of Things (IoT) technology, is what makes the smart parking possible.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Major players

The key players in the global smart parking market are IEM SA (Switzerland), IPS Group Inc. (U.S.), Klaus Multiparking Systems (Germany), Amano McGann, Inc. (U.S.), Smart Parking Limited (Australia), PArklayer (India), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Dongyang Menics Co., Ltd (South Korea), Omnitec group (UAE), Mindteck (India), among others.

Market segmentation

Based on technology

ultrasonic, RFID, smartapp, in-ground vehicle detection sensor and others.

Based on parking site

off-street and on-street.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global smart parking market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

