Micro Server IC Market In-Depth Industry Analysis on Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players Analysis 2022-2030

The micro server IC market size was US$ 1.1 billion in 2021. The global micro server IC market is forecast to grow to US$ 2.9 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Micro servers are miniature, low-cost servers with constricted and scaled-back parts that allow them to be packed into clusters. They’re usually based on a compact form, such as a system-on-chip (SoC) board.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

With the COVID-19 outbreak, the global micro server IC market witnessed a negative influence due to a reduction in manufacturing activities, travel bans, and facility closures. Despite this, the pandemic has accelerated the trend toward remote work, e-commerce, and automation, all of which present potential opportunities for the micro server IC industry.

Factors Influencing

The development of hyper-scale data center architecture and the increasing trend of digitalization are the key factors driving the growth of the global micro server IC market.

The limited applications of the micro server IC may hamper the growth of the market.

The increasing demand for small transistor size-based micro server ICs as they are energy-efficient will benefit the global micro server IC market.

Increasing penetration of smart devices and the internet is forecast to propel the growth of the global micro server IC market.

Micro server ICs are gaining popularity as they are economical and consume less power than traditional systems. Moreover, the rising demand for data centers across IT & telecom, banking, healthcare, the agricultural sector is forecast to offer favorable opportunities for the growth of the players in the micro server IC market.

Geographic Overview

Asia-Pacific is forecast to grow rapidly due to the increasing demand for micro servers from small and medium enterprises. In addition, the growing penetration of internet services, adoption of smart devices has led to the growth of the global micro server IC market in the region.

By 2025, China plans to invest over USD 1.4 trillion in conjunction with government and commercial technology giants such as Alibaba and Huawei. It will help in the development of connected devices, AI, and autonomous driving applications, which will drive the growth of computing applications in the region.

Market Segmentation

The global micro server IC market is segmented on the basis of Computer, Application, End-User, and Region.

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Processor Type

x86

ARM

By Application

Web Hosting & Enterprise

Analytics & Cloud Computing

Edge Computing

By End-User

Enterprises

Small

Mid-scale

Large

Data Centers

Insight by Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Competitors in the Market

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu Limited

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

STMicroelectronics

Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Other prominent players

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

